https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/support-for-germanys-government-coalition-hits-record-low-since-2021-elections---poll-1113082769.html

Support for Germany's Government Coalition Hits Record Low Since 2021 Elections - Poll

Support for Germany's Government Coalition Hits Record Low Since 2021 Elections - Poll

Less than 40% of the German population support the parties making up the current government coalition, the lowest since 2021.

2023-09-02T23:58+0000

2023-09-02T23:58+0000

2023-09-02T23:58+0000

world

olaf scholz

germany

bild

social democratic party

europe

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096790244_0:324:3065:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edb30fd0a2bb2af2bd55ad82cadc4fb3.jpg

When asked what party the respondents would vote for if the elections were held next Sunday, only 18% of them said they would support the Social Democratic Party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with the Alliance 90/The Greens party receiving 13% and the Free Democratic Party getting just 7% of support, the poll showed. It added that this is the record-low figures for the three-party ruling coalition since the 2021 elections. The opposition conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union enjoys the strongest support with 27%, followed by right-wing Alternative for Germany with 21%. The Left Party would receive 5% of the votes. The survey was conducted among 1,195 German citizens sampled from August 28 to September 1. The margin of error does not exceed 2.9%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/macrons-rating-hits-record-low-due-to-pension-reform---poll-1109734149.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german political parties, olaf poll support, is scholz popular in germany, german polling numbers