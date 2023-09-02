https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/support-for-germanys-government-coalition-hits-record-low-since-2021-elections---poll-1113082769.html
Support for Germany's Government Coalition Hits Record Low Since 2021 Elections - Poll
Support for Germany's Government Coalition Hits Record Low Since 2021 Elections - Poll
Less than 40% of the German population support the parties making up the current government coalition, the lowest since 2021.
When asked what party the respondents would vote for if the elections were held next Sunday, only 18% of them said they would support the Social Democratic Party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with the Alliance 90/The Greens party receiving 13% and the Free Democratic Party getting just 7% of support, the poll showed. It added that this is the record-low figures for the three-party ruling coalition since the 2021 elections. The opposition conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union enjoys the strongest support with 27%, followed by right-wing Alternative for Germany with 21%. The Left Party would receive 5% of the votes. The survey was conducted among 1,195 German citizens sampled from August 28 to September 1. The margin of error does not exceed 2.9%.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Only 38% of Germans support the parties of the current government coalition, the lowest since the last parliamentary elections in 2021, a poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for German newspaper Bild has shown.
When asked what party the respondents would vote for if the elections were held next Sunday, only 18% of them said they would support the Social Democratic Party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with the Alliance 90/The Greens party receiving 13% and the Free Democratic Party getting just 7% of support, the poll showed. It added that this is the record-low figures for the three-party ruling coalition since the 2021 elections.
The opposition conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union enjoys the strongest support with 27%, followed by right-wing Alternative for Germany with 21%. The Left Party would receive 5% of the votes.
The survey was conducted among 1,195 German citizens sampled from August 28 to September 1. The margin of error does not exceed 2.9%.