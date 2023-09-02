https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-eliminates-ukrainian-servicemen-hiding-in-trenches-1113068073.html
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Servicemen Hiding in Trenches
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Russian FPV attack drone eliminating Ukrainian troops hiding in trenches.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Russian FPV attack drone eliminating Ukrainian troops hiding in trenches.In June, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive that resulted in little more than heavy losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter has proved useless in helping Kiev achieve its objectives, much to the chagrin of Ukraine's Western partners.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Servicemen Hiding in Trenches
During the special military operation, the Russian military has used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) expertly to accomplish tasks without loss of personnel.
The Russian Ministry of Defense
has released footage showing a Russian FPV attack drone eliminating Ukrainian troops hiding in trenches.
In June, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive that resulted in little more than heavy losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter has proved useless in helping Kiev achieve its objectives, much to the chagrin of Ukraine's Western partners.