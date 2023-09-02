https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-eliminates-ukrainian-servicemen-hiding-in-trenches-1113068073.html

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Servicemen Hiding in Trenches

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Servicemen Hiding in Trenches

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Russian FPV attack drone eliminating Ukrainian troops hiding in trenches.

2023-09-02T06:58+0000

2023-09-02T06:58+0000

2023-09-02T08:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian ministry of defense

uav

uavs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/02/1113069785_133:0:1283:647_1920x0_80_0_0_fcecd5debdc7e1efb0b7da07f305e0dd.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Russian FPV attack drone eliminating Ukrainian troops hiding in trenches.In June, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive that resulted in little more than heavy losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter has proved useless in helping Kiev achieve its objectives, much to the chagrin of Ukraine's Western partners.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian FPV attack drone eliminate Ukrainian troops Russian FPV attack drone eliminate Ukrainian troops 2023-09-02T06:58+0000 true PT0M34S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, drone warfare, drone strike, uav, ftp drone, russian attack, drone attack, stronghold destroyed