Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Servicemen Hiding in Trenches
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Russian FPV attack drone eliminating Ukrainian troops hiding in trenches.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Russian FPV attack drone eliminating Ukrainian troops hiding in trenches.In June, Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive that resulted in little more than heavy losses in manpower and military equipment supplied by the West. The latter has proved useless in helping Kiev achieve its objectives, much to the chagrin of Ukraine's Western partners.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Eliminate Ukrainian Servicemen Hiding in Trenches

06:58 GMT 02.09.2023 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 02.09.2023)
© Sputnik
