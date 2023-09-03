International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/former-uk-defense-secretary-wallace-tried-to-cancel-helicopter-deal-with-us---reports-1113083758.html
Former UK Defense Secretary Wallace Tried to Cancel Helicopter Deal With US - Reports
Former UK Defense Secretary Wallace Tried to Cancel Helicopter Deal With US - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace threatened to cancel a contract on supplies of Chinook helicopters from the United States a few... 03.09.2023, Sputnik International
2023-09-03T02:59+0000
2023-09-03T03:12+0000
military
ben wallace
rishi sunak
united kingdom (uk)
chinook
nato
lloyd austin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113012011_0:0:2137:1202_1920x0_80_0_0_de240a4b69c4dd356bbb25a02d408e42.jpg
Under the contract, the UK will receive 14 Chinook H-47 helicopters produced by US company Boeing, with the first one of them expected to be supplied in 2026, the report said on Saturday. During internal discussions over recent weeks, Wallace proposed to cancel the deal as part of the ministry's plan to cut spending, the paper reported, citing unnamed UK officials. It added that in early August the defense secretary had sent a letter to his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, hinting that the contract could be canceled. Wallace could be seeking the cancellation of the contract over the helicopters' costs, but also due to his anger over US's refusal to support his candidacy for the post of the NATO secretary general, the newspaper said. On August 31, Wallace sent a resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after four years in office. Later that day, Sunak's office said that Grant Shapps, who had served as the energy secretary of the United Kingdom, was appointed as the new defense secretary.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/uk-defense-chief-ben-wallace-reflects-on-life-beyond-politics-while-getting-set-to-step-down-1111915611.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113012011_237:0:2137:1425_1920x0_80_0_0_42c259346e58ce3807b6171620e21a4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ben wallace, rishi sunak, united kingdom (uk), chinook, nato, lloyd austin
ben wallace, rishi sunak, united kingdom (uk), chinook, nato, lloyd austin

Former UK Defense Secretary Wallace Tried to Cancel Helicopter Deal With US - Reports

02:59 GMT 03.09.2023 (Updated: 03:12 GMT 03.09.2023)
© AFP 2023 / SIMON WOHLFAHRTBritish Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on June 15, 2023 during a two-day meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers on 15-16 June 2023
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on June 15, 2023 during a two-day meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers on 15-16 June 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / SIMON WOHLFAHRT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace threatened to cancel a contract on supplies of Chinook helicopters from the United States a few weeks before leaving office, UK media reported, citing sources.
Under the contract, the UK will receive 14 Chinook H-47 helicopters produced by US company Boeing, with the first one of them expected to be supplied in 2026, the report said on Saturday.
During internal discussions over recent weeks, Wallace proposed to cancel the deal as part of the ministry's plan to cut spending, the paper reported, citing unnamed UK officials. It added that in early August the defense secretary had sent a letter to his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, hinting that the contract could be canceled.
Wallace could be seeking the cancellation of the contract over the helicopters' costs, but also due to his anger over US's refusal to support his candidacy for the post of the NATO secretary general, the newspaper said.
Ben Wallace - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2023
Beyond Politics
UK Defense Chief Ben Wallace Reflects on Life Beyond Politics While Getting Set to Step Down
16 July, 12:03 GMT
On August 31, Wallace sent a resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after four years in office. Later that day, Sunak's office said that Grant Shapps, who had served as the energy secretary of the United Kingdom, was appointed as the new defense secretary.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала