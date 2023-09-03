https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/israel-will-reinforce-eastern-border-with-jordan-to-prevent-illegal-migration---netanyahu-1113097033.html

Israel Will Reinforce Eastern Border With Jordan to Prevent Illegal Migration - Netanyahu

Israel Will Reinforce Eastern Border With Jordan to Prevent Illegal Migration - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he ordered the building of a fence on the Eastern border with Jordan

2023-09-03T20:32+0000

2023-09-03T20:32+0000

2023-09-03T20:32+0000

world

tel aviv

benjamin netanyahu

israel

middle east

eritrea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112412121_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_253fc4d7d85f08e7309f907777eca16f.jpg

"Africa will double its population in the next 20 years … Unfortunately, in Africa there is hunger and a lack of economic progress which could lead to another wave of infiltrators. Therefore, several weeks ago I directed that an eastern fence be built to thereby reinforce – first of all – the borders in order to ensure that we have a Jewish and democratic state," Netanyahu said in a statement published by his office. The prime minister also said that the fence along the Israeli-Egyptian border, which was completed in 2013, blocked "at least one million infiltrators," adding that the "problem is not over." He added that the clashes of Eritrean asylum seekers, who protested against their country's current government in Tel Aviv on Saturday, "crossed a red line." On Saturday, hundreds of Eritrean migrants clashed with supporters of the Eritrean authorities near the site of an event in Tel Aviv organized by the Eritrean Embassy in Israel. More than 100 people were injured in the clashes, including several dozen police officers. Netanyahu instructed relevant agencies to develop a plan for gradually deporting all undocumented migrants from Israel and called illegal migration from Africa a real threat to Israel's future.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/israel-fired-8-cruise-missiles-at-damascus-outskirts-on-monday---russian-military-1112800735.html

tel aviv

israel

eritrea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

migrants in israel, israeli immigration policy, eritrean refugees