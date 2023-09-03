https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/north-korea-conducts-drill-simulating-tactical-nuclear-attack---state-media-1113083353.html

North Korea Conducts Drill Simulating Tactical Nuclear Attack - State Media

North Korea Conducts Drill Simulating Tactical Nuclear Attack - State Media

North Korea conducted a drill with a simulated tactical nuclear strike on September 2 in response to joint military exercise by the US and South Korea, reported DPRK news agency.

2023-09-03T02:34+0000

2023-09-03T02:34+0000

2023-09-03T02:34+0000

asia

democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)

dprk

south korea

koreas

korean peninsula

korean central news agency (kcna)

drill

military drill

military drill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/03/1113083450_0:0:3254:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_af9f43a584a6cfde40bbcaa34b7dd4b6.jpg

On Saturday, South Korea's news agency reported that North Korea had fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea.As many as two long-range strategic cruise missiles tipped with mock nuclear warheads were fired, with each of them flying some 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) for 7,672 and 7,681 seconds, respectively, and exploding afterward at an altitude of 150 meters above the "target island," the news agency also stated. Earlier in the week, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said that North Korea had launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, which flew some 360 kilometers before falling into the sea. The General Staff of the Korean People's Army said later that it had carried out a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating nuclear strikes at the territory of South Korea in response to the US-South Korea drills.The US and South Korea held the annual exercise dubbed Ulchi Freedom Shield from August 21-31. As part of the exercise, Seoul and Washington carried out an aviation exercise involving at least one B-1B strategic bomber.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/kim-jong-un-says-n-korean-navy-to-become-part-of-nuclear-deterrence-force---state-media-1112956348.html

democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)

south korea

koreas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, south korea, tactical nuclear drill, strike simulation, korean people's army, did north korea conduct drill, north korea dprk latest rocket launches, what happened on korean peninsula