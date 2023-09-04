https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/clashes-resume-between-kurds-arab-tribes-in-syria-1113120540.html

Clashes Resume Between Kurds, Arab Tribes in Syria

Less than a day after the US Embassy in Syria said two senior US officials visited the province of Deir ez-Zor to deescalate the situation, violent clashes broke out multiple villages.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Syria said two senior US officials had visited the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor and agreed with representatives of the SDF, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) and local tribal leaders to deescalate the regional situation amid increased tensions. Sources added that violent clashes were also taking place in the area of ​​other villages of Deir ez-Zor. The Arab tribes managed to destroy several SDF vehicles. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) sent reinforcements to help the SDF. The SDF said that 22 fighters of the Kurdish detachments had been killed over the past week during the fighting against the Arab tribes in Deir ez-Zor. Last week, sources told Sputnik that the situation in the province deteriorated after the SDF arrested the head of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council. On Friday, the SDF announced a curfew for two days amid the unstable security situation in the province. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), composed primarily of the Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG), backed by the United States, control most of the Raqqa and Al-Hasakah provinces as well as several residential areas in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor. In particular, they control the greater part of the cities of Al-Hasakah and Qamishli. The official government in Damascus does not recognize the self-proclaimed autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria.

