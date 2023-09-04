International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
03:46 GMT 04.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four US-made fast assault boats Willard Sea Force with landing troops of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed in the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On September 4, 2023, aircraft of the naval aviation of Russia's Black Sea fleet destroyed four US-made fast military boats with amphibious groups of the Ukrainian armed forces in the northwestern part of the Black Sea as they were moving toward Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast," the ministry said.
Last week, the Russian Black Sea fleet destroyed four boats carrying 50 Ukrainian landing groups totaling 50 people.
