Four US-Made Boats With Ukraine's Troops Destroyed in Black Sea - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russia's Black Sea fleet destroyed four US-made landing boats filled with Ukrainian forces.

2023-09-04T03:46+0000

2023-09-04T03:46+0000

2023-09-04T03:46+0000

"On September 4, 2023, aircraft of the naval aviation of Russia's Black Sea fleet destroyed four US-made fast military boats with amphibious groups of the Ukrainian armed forces in the northwestern part of the Black Sea as they were moving toward Cape Tarkhankut on the Crimean coast," the ministry said.Last week, the Russian Black Sea fleet destroyed four boats carrying 50 Ukrainian landing groups totaling 50 people.

