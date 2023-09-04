https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/presidents-putin-erdogan-hold-press-conference-following-meeting-in-sochi-1113102257.html

Presidents Putin, Erdogan Hold Press Conference Following Meeting in Sochi

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hold a joint press conference in the Russian resort city of Sochi after talks.

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a joint press conference after talks in Sochi located on the Black Sea coast.The presidents are expected to focus on the grain deal and grain supplies to Africa, also touching upon the development of bilateral cooperation and issues on current international agenda.Despite the fact that Putin and Erdogan are in constant contact, the upcoming meeting in Sochi will be the first face-to-face contact between the two leaders since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Initiative.Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!

