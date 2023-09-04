International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/presidents-putin-erdogan-hold-press-conference-following-meeting-in-sochi-1113102257.html
Presidents Putin, Erdogan Hold Press Conference Following Meeting in Sochi
Presidents Putin, Erdogan Hold Press Conference Following Meeting in Sochi
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hold a joint press conference in the Russian resort city of Sochi after talks.
2023-09-04T10:21+0000
2023-09-04T10:30+0000
world
vladimir putin
recep tayyip erdogan
turkiye
russia
sochi
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107848/50/1078485033_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_b307132f961d90f1f652eb3ee42f4d5a.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a joint press conference after talks in Sochi located on the Black Sea coast.The presidents are expected to focus on the grain deal and grain supplies to Africa, also touching upon the development of bilateral cooperation and issues on current international agenda.Despite the fact that Putin and Erdogan are in constant contact, the upcoming meeting in Sochi will be the first face-to-face contact between the two leaders since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Initiative.Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!
turkiye
russia
sochi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin Erdogan
Putin Erdogan
2023-09-04T10:21+0000
true
PT11M05S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107848/50/1078485033_109:0:2838:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a85ac4991ff4e6d8fefeaed9babbabc0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
meeting in sochi, russian president vladimir putin, turkish counterpart, recep tayyip erdogan
meeting in sochi, russian president vladimir putin, turkish counterpart, recep tayyip erdogan

Presidents Putin, Erdogan Hold Press Conference Following Meeting in Sochi

10:21 GMT 04.09.2023 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 04.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergei Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Sochi on Monday, where he held talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This was reported by Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov and the Kremlin's press service.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a joint press conference after talks in Sochi located on the Black Sea coast.
The presidents are expected to focus on the grain deal and grain supplies to Africa, also touching upon the development of bilateral cooperation and issues on current international agenda.
Despite the fact that Putin and Erdogan are in constant contact, the upcoming meeting in Sochi will be the first face-to-face contact between the two leaders since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Initiative.
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала