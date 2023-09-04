https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/presidents-putin-erdogan-hold-press-conference-following-meeting-in-sochi-1113102257.html
Presidents Putin, Erdogan Hold Press Conference Following Meeting in Sochi
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hold a joint press conference in the Russian resort city of Sochi after talks.
The presidents are expected to focus on the grain deal and grain supplies to Africa, also touching upon the development of bilateral cooperation and issues on current international agenda.Despite the fact that Putin and Erdogan are in constant contact, the upcoming meeting in Sochi will be the first face-to-face contact between the two leaders since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Initiative.
10:21 GMT 04.09.2023 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 04.09.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Sochi on Monday, where he held talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This was reported by Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov and the Kremlin's press service.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a joint press conference after talks in Sochi
located on the Black Sea coast.
The presidents are expected to focus on the grain deal and grain supplies to Africa, also touching upon the development of bilateral cooperation and issues on current international agenda.
Despite the fact that Putin and Erdogan
are in constant contact, the upcoming meeting in Sochi will be the first face-to-face contact between the two leaders since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Initiative.
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!