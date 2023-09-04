International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/putin-and-erdogan-hold-press-conference-after-talks-1113105647.html
Putin and Erdogan Hold Press Conference After Talks
Putin and Erdogan Hold Press Conference After Talks
Sputnik is live from Sochi, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a press conference after bilateral talks.
2023-09-04T12:31+0000
2023-09-04T12:31+0000
world
gas hub
vladimir putin
recep tayyip erdogan
turkiye
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113105451_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_da4795aa96401be0add87bda627b218d.jpg
Sputnik is live from Sochi, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a press conference after bilateral talks.During the discussions, the Russian president said he hopes that Moscow and Ankara will complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Turkiye soon. Also Vladimir Putin told his counterpart that Russia is open to negotiations on resuming the Black Sea grain deal.In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkiye and Russia are on the path towards reaching $100 billion in trade. Erdogan noted that the negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Turkiye and Russia are important for the whole world, including African countries.Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!
turkiye
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin and Erdogan Hold Press Conference After Talks
Putin and Erdogan Hold Press Conference After Talks
2023-09-04T12:31+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113105451_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0898db393d0a467a4f0f6f096acd9b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, bilateral talks, press conference
russian president vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, bilateral talks, press conference

Putin and Erdogan Hold Press Conference After Talks

12:31 GMT 04.09.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. During the press conference, the leaders are expected to conclude today's negotiations.
Sputnik is live from Sochi, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a press conference after bilateral talks.
During the discussions, the Russian president said he hopes that Moscow and Ankara will complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Turkiye soon. Also Vladimir Putin told his counterpart that Russia is open to negotiations on resuming the Black Sea grain deal.
In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkiye and Russia are on the path towards reaching $100 billion in trade. Erdogan noted that the negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Turkiye and Russia are important for the whole world, including African countries.
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала