https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/putin-and-erdogan-hold-press-conference-after-talks-1113105647.html
Putin and Erdogan Hold Press Conference After Talks
Sputnik is live from Sochi, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a press conference after bilateral talks.
2023-09-04T12:31+0000
During the discussions, the Russian president said he hopes that Moscow and Ankara will complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Turkiye soon. Also Vladimir Putin told his counterpart that Russia is open to negotiations on resuming the Black Sea grain deal.In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkiye and Russia are on the path towards reaching $100 billion in trade. Erdogan noted that the negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Turkiye and Russia are important for the whole world, including African countries.
Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. During the press conference, the leaders are expected to conclude today's negotiations.
Sputnik is live from Sochi, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a press conference after bilateral talks.
During the discussions, the Russian president said he hopes that Moscow and Ankara will complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Turkiye
soon. Also Vladimir Putin told his counterpart that Russia is open to negotiations on resuming the Black Sea grain deal.
In turn, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkiye and Russia are on the path towards reaching $100 billion in trade. Erdogan noted that the negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Turkiye and Russia are important for the whole world, including African countries.
