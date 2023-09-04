https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/watch-russian-military-destroy-ukrainian-stronghold-near-krasny-liman-1113101233.html
Watch Russian Military Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold Near Krasny Liman
Watch Russian Military Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold Near Krasny Liman
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-35 attack helicopters destroying a stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Lyman.
2023-09-04T12:39+0000
2023-09-04T12:39+0000
2023-09-04T12:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
defense ministry
russian ministry of defense
mi-35
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113100881_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4e4a4266ff2c168e1f2a06f05356b4.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-35 attack helicopters destroying a stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Liman.According to the Defense Ministry, the pilots of the Ka-52 and Mi-35 flew to the combat zone at extremely low levels to evade enemy air defense systems.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113100881_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7c3fd15e164495cc1e06c78eff9653b3.png
WATCH Russian Ka-52 and Mi-35 chopper crews destroy Ukrainian stronghold in Krasny Liman direction
WATCH Russian Ka-52 and Mi-35 chopper crews destroy Ukrainian stronghold in Krasny Liman direction
2023-09-04T12:39+0000
true
PT1M31S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian military destroy, ukrainian stronghold, ka-52 and mi-35 attack helicopters
russian military destroy, ukrainian stronghold, ka-52 and mi-35 attack helicopters
Watch Russian Military Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold Near Krasny Liman
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after a number of postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry estimates that, as of 4 August, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive amounted to about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.
The Russian Ministry of Defense
has released footage showing the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-35 attack helicopters destroying a stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Liman.
"The defeat of the living forces, as well as the destruction of armored combat vehicles and the enemy's stronghold was carried out by guided and unguided missiles," the Defense Ministry said.
According to the Defense Ministry, the pilots of the Ka-52 and Mi-35 flew to the combat zone at extremely low levels to evade enemy air defense systems.