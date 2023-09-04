https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/watch-russian-military-destroy-ukrainian-stronghold-near-krasny-liman-1113101233.html

Watch Russian Military Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold Near Krasny Liman

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-35 attack helicopters destroying a stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Lyman.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-35 attack helicopters destroying a stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Liman.According to the Defense Ministry, the pilots of the Ka-52 and Mi-35 flew to the combat zone at extremely low levels to evade enemy air defense systems.

