Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Military Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold Near Krasny Liman
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-35 attack helicopters destroying a stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Lyman.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-35 attack helicopters destroying a stronghold of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Liman.According to the Defense Ministry, the pilots of the Ka-52 and Mi-35 flew to the combat zone at extremely low levels to evade enemy air defense systems.
Watch Russian Military Destroy Ukrainian Stronghold Near Krasny Liman

12:39 GMT 04.09.2023
© Sputnik
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
