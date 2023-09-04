International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/white-house-cannot-confirm-reports-us-will-send-depleted-uranium-munitions-to-ukraine-1113098208.html
White House 'Cannot' Confirm Reports US Will Send Depleted Uranium Munitions to Ukraine
White House 'Cannot' Confirm Reports US Will Send Depleted Uranium Munitions to Ukraine
A White House National Security Council spokesperson would not confirm that the US will send depleted uranium munitions of Ukraine
2023-09-04T00:52+0000
2023-09-04T00:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kiev
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
white house
depleted uranium
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108719212_0:47:1992:1168_1920x0_80_0_0_5472c0182b5d883bf4bcb2e87aa31c67.jpg
On Friday, Reuters reported the United States will send armor-piercing depleted uranium rounds in a new upcoming aid package for Ukraine worth between $240 million and $375 million. "I cannot," the spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday when asked if they can confirm reports reports that the United States will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium armor piercing munitions. Russian officials repeatedly warned against deliveries of such munitions to Kiev, because of risks depleted uranium might pose to civilians. In late August, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said deliveries of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine by Western countries lead to radiation contamination of soils in the country and make it uninhabitable. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance. The US military aid donated to Ukraine thus far amounts to more than $41 billion, with a further $100 billion appropriated for supporting Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/depleted-uranium-munitions-make-ukraine-unlivable---moscow-1112873985.html
russia
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108719212_0:0:1992:1494_1920x0_80_0_0_af8a147dc9f310ff91581ca3938b314d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
depleted uranium weapons, ukraine using depleted uranium
depleted uranium weapons, ukraine using depleted uranium

White House 'Cannot' Confirm Reports US Will Send Depleted Uranium Munitions to Ukraine

00:52 GMT 04.09.2023
© AP Photo / Hidajet DelicA member of a radiation team holds a 30mm armor-piercing shell containing depleted uranium, used by NATO during air strikes on Bosnia in 1995, which was found in a former military factory in the suburb of Vogosca, near Sarajevo, Jan. 15, 2001.
A member of a radiation team holds a 30mm armor-piercing shell containing depleted uranium, used by NATO during air strikes on Bosnia in 1995, which was found in a former military factory in the suburb of Vogosca, near Sarajevo, Jan. 15, 2001. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2023
© AP Photo / Hidajet Delic
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik he cannot confirm reports at the moment that the United States will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium armor piercing munitions.
On Friday, Reuters reported the United States will send armor-piercing depleted uranium rounds in a new upcoming aid package for Ukraine worth between $240 million and $375 million.
"I cannot," the spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday when asked if they can confirm reports reports that the United States will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium armor piercing munitions.
Russian officials repeatedly warned against deliveries of such munitions to Kiev, because of risks depleted uranium might pose to civilians.
In this image provided by the U.S. Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force National Guard Explosive Ordnance Disposal Techinicians prepare several contaminated and compromised depleted uranium rounds on June 23, 2022 at Tooele Army Depot, Utah - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
World
Depleted Uranium Munitions Make Ukraine 'Unlivable' - Moscow
25 August, 04:18 GMT
In late August, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said deliveries of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine by Western countries lead to radiation contamination of soils in the country and make it uninhabitable.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance.
The US military aid donated to Ukraine thus far amounts to more than $41 billion, with a further $100 billion appropriated for supporting Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала