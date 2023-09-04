https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/white-house-cannot-confirm-reports-us-will-send-depleted-uranium-munitions-to-ukraine-1113098208.html
White House 'Cannot' Confirm Reports US Will Send Depleted Uranium Munitions to Ukraine
2023-09-04T00:52+0000
2023-09-04T00:52+0000
2023-09-04T00:52+0000
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik he cannot confirm reports at the moment that the United States will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium armor piercing munitions.
On Friday, Reuters reported the United States will send armor-piercing depleted uranium rounds in a new upcoming aid package for Ukraine worth between $240 million and $375 million.
"I cannot," the spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday when asked if they can confirm reports reports that the United States will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium armor piercing munitions.
Russian officials repeatedly warned against deliveries of such munitions to Kiev, because of risks depleted uranium might pose to civilians.
In late August, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said deliveries of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine by Western countries lead to radiation contamination of soils in the country and make it uninhabitable.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance.
The US military aid donated to Ukraine thus far amounts to more than $41 billion, with a further $100 billion appropriated for supporting Kiev.