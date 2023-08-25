https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/depleted-uranium-munitions-make-ukraine-unlivable---moscow-1112873985.html
Depleted Uranium Munitions Make Ukraine 'Unlivable' - Moscow
Deliveries of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine by Western countries lead to radiation contamination of soils in the country and make it uninhabitable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Due to the supply of radioactive and highly toxic British and American depleted uranium munitions, Ukraine is turning into an uninhabitable land. Radiation contamination of the soil is already happening and is being objectively recorded," Zakharova said in an article on the kp.ru website. She said the consequences of the use of such munitions could also affect neighboring Poland, where in May this year, as in the Khmelnytsky Region of Ukraine, there was a significant surge in background radiation.
Depleted Uranium Munitions Make Ukraine 'Unlivable' - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Deliveries of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine by Western countries lead to radiation contamination of soils in the country and make it uninhabitable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Due to the supply of radioactive and highly toxic British and American depleted uranium munitions, Ukraine is turning into an uninhabitable land. Radiation contamination of the soil is already happening and is being objectively recorded," Zakharova said in an article on the kp.ru website.
She said the consequences of the use of such munitions could also affect neighboring Poland, where in May this year, as in the Khmelnytsky Region of Ukraine, there was a significant surge in background radiation.
"The reason is probably the same as in Ukraine: explosion of depleted uranium munitions placed in a depot in Khmelnytskyi," Zakharova said.
She said Ukrainians must demand that radioactive munitions
be removed from their country as soon as possible.