McConnell Returns to US Senate After Health Concerns, Says Has Been 'Productive'

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday delivered his first speech to Congress since returning from the August recess, saying that he and his staff have been productive despite concerns about the lawmaker’s health.
Last week, McConnell froze during remarks to reporters in Kentucky, appearing briefly unable to speak. The incident follows a similar freeze during a press conference in July. McConnell shows no signs of having suffered a stroke, seizures or Parkinson’s disease, US Congress attending physician Brian Monahan said earlier Tuesday. Lawmakers are returning to Congress following the August break, as they prepare to negotiate a continuing resolution to fund the US government and avoid a shutdown before the end of the month.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday delivered his first speech to the upper chamber of Congress since returning from the August recess, saying that he and his staff have been productive despite concerns about the lawmaker's health.
Last week, McConnell froze during remarks to reporters in Kentucky, appearing briefly unable to speak. The incident follows a similar freeze during a press conference in July.
“One particular moment of my time back home has received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week, but I assure you that August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff,” McConnell said during a briefing.
McConnell shows no signs of having suffered a stroke, seizures or Parkinson’s disease, US Congress attending physician Brian Monahan said earlier Tuesday.
Lawmakers are returning to Congress following the August break, as they prepare to negotiate a continuing resolution to fund the US government and avoid a shutdown before the end of the month.
