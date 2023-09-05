https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/mcconnell-returns-to-us-senate-after-health-concerns-says-has-been-productive-1113139692.html
McConnell Returns to US Senate After Health Concerns, Says Has Been 'Productive'
McConnell Returns to US Senate After Health Concerns, Says Has Been 'Productive'
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday delivered his first speech to Congress since returning from the August recess, saying that he and his staff have been productive despite concerns about the lawmaker’s health.
2023-09-05T20:36+0000
2023-09-05T20:36+0000
2023-09-05T20:35+0000
americas
mitch mcconnell
kentucky
us congress
us senate
freeze
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095244952_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7d9b12452dc17e63d590c70105ddf5.jpg
Last week, McConnell froze during remarks to reporters in Kentucky, appearing briefly unable to speak. The incident follows a similar freeze during a press conference in July. McConnell shows no signs of having suffered a stroke, seizures or Parkinson’s disease, US Congress attending physician Brian Monahan said earlier Tuesday. Lawmakers are returning to Congress following the August break, as they prepare to negotiate a continuing resolution to fund the US government and avoid a shutdown before the end of the month.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/musks-crypt-keeper-quip-questions-biden--mcconnells-fitness-to-run-for-office-1113046536.html
americas
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095244952_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a790c9bc2128334f29d41062eeac0d9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us senate minority leader mitch mcconnell, us congress, health concerns, mitch mcconnell freezing incidents
us senate minority leader mitch mcconnell, us congress, health concerns, mitch mcconnell freezing incidents
McConnell Returns to US Senate After Health Concerns, Says Has Been 'Productive'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday delivered his first speech to the upper chamber of Congress since returning from the August recess, saying that he and his staff have been productive despite concerns about the lawmaker’s health.
Last week, McConnell froze during remarks to reporters in Kentucky, appearing briefly unable to speak. The incident follows a similar freeze during a press conference in July.
“One particular moment of my time back home has received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week, but I assure you that August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff,” McConnell said during a briefing.
McConnell shows no signs of having suffered a stroke, seizures or Parkinson’s disease, US Congress attending physician Brian Monahan said earlier Tuesday.
Lawmakers are returning to Congress following the August break, as they prepare to negotiate a continuing resolution to fund the US government and avoid a shutdown before the end of the month.