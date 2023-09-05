https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/mcconnell-returns-to-us-senate-after-health-concerns-says-has-been-productive-1113139692.html

McConnell Returns to US Senate After Health Concerns, Says Has Been 'Productive'

McConnell Returns to US Senate After Health Concerns, Says Has Been 'Productive'

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday delivered his first speech to Congress since returning from the August recess, saying that he and his staff have been productive despite concerns about the lawmaker’s health.

2023-09-05T20:36+0000

2023-09-05T20:36+0000

2023-09-05T20:35+0000

americas

mitch mcconnell

kentucky

us congress

us senate

freeze

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095244952_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7d9b12452dc17e63d590c70105ddf5.jpg

Last week, McConnell froze during remarks to reporters in Kentucky, appearing briefly unable to speak. The incident follows a similar freeze during a press conference in July. McConnell shows no signs of having suffered a stroke, seizures or Parkinson’s disease, US Congress attending physician Brian Monahan said earlier Tuesday. Lawmakers are returning to Congress following the August break, as they prepare to negotiate a continuing resolution to fund the US government and avoid a shutdown before the end of the month.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/musks-crypt-keeper-quip-questions-biden--mcconnells-fitness-to-run-for-office-1113046536.html

americas

kentucky

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us senate minority leader mitch mcconnell, us congress, health concerns, mitch mcconnell freezing incidents