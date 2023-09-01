https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/musks-crypt-keeper-quip-questions-biden--mcconnells-fitness-to-run-for-office-1113046536.html
For the second time in two months, the freeze-up incidents of Senator McConnell have sparked concerns about his fitness to run and have brought the issue of age limits to the forefront.
Elon Musk, an American billionaire, pokes fun at the ages of US President Joe Biden and Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).Musk lightheartedly chimed in on a user's post on X, which featured a photo of US Senate Republican leader McConnell, who is 81. In a different tweet, the billionaire labeled McConnell as a "poor guy" who should retire, deeming the situation embarrassing for the nation.During a Covington forum on Wednesday, a reporter asked the Senate minority leader about his 2026 reelection plans. Senator McConnell first had trouble hearing the question, leading the journalist to ask it again. Following a brief pause, his aide approached the senator to confirm if he had heard the question and suggested taking a short break."What are your thoughts on running for reelection?" the reporter asked."What are my thoughts about what?" McConnell responded."Running for reelection in 2026," the reporter says."Oh, that's a..." McConnell replies before some seconds-long deadpan expression."Did you hear the question, senator? Running for reelection in 2026," an aide repeated to no reply. "Alright, I'm sorry you all, we're going to need a minute," the aide said.Senator McConnell's recent press conference freeze marks the second occurrence in two months. The lawmaker suddenly became impassive during a press conference at the Capitol in late July 2023. While addressing an audience, he appeared to lose his train of thought, causing him to stop abruptly and gaze into space for a few seconds.
Musk's 'Crypt Keeper' Quip Questions Biden & McConnell's Fitness to Run for Office
14:02 GMT 01.09.2023 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 01.09.2023)
For the second time in two months, freeze-up incidents of Senator Mitch McConnell have sparked concerns about his fitness to run and have brought the issue of age limits to the forefront.
Elon Musk, an American billionaire, pokes fun at the ages of US President Joe Biden
and Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).
Musk lightheartedly chimed in
on a user's post
on X, which featured a photo of US Senate Republican leader McConnell, who is 81.
"McConnell & Biden could audition for role of Crypt Keeper - no makeup or special effects needed!" Musk commented.
In a different tweet, the billionaire labeled McConnell as a "poor guy" who should retire, deeming the situation embarrassing for the nation.
During a Covington forum on Wednesday, a reporter asked the Senate minority leader about his 2026 reelection plans. Senator McConnell first had trouble hearing the question, leading the journalist to ask it again. Following a brief pause, his aide approached the senator to confirm if he had heard the question and suggested taking a short break.
"What are your thoughts on running for reelection?" the reporter asked.
"What are my thoughts about what?" McConnell responded.
"Running for reelection in 2026," the reporter says.
"Oh, that's a..." McConnell replies before some seconds-long deadpan expression.
"Did you hear the question, senator? Running for reelection in 2026," an aide repeated to no reply. "Alright, I'm sorry you all, we're going to need a minute," the aide said.
Senator McConnell's recent press conference freeze
marks the second occurrence in two months. The lawmaker suddenly became impassive during a press conference at the Capitol in late July 2023. While addressing an audience, he appeared to lose his train of thought, causing him to stop abruptly and gaze into space for a few seconds.