Report: Ukraine Paid $17.6 Million for Faulty Drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine paid at least $17.6 million for drones that have yet to meet military standards. The drones were created by UAS, a Ukrainian company headed by a former MP who lost his post due to corruption scandals.

The Ukrainian government has reportedly spent at least $17.6 million on drones that have largely shown to be faulty.According to a report by a Ukrainian investigative outlet, Ukrainian Aviation Systems (UAS) failed to meet a deadline to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with 55 HAWK reconnaissance drones (not to be confused with the American produced Global HAWK), only managing to deliver four and of which just one was accepted by the AFU.Of the three that were rejected, reporters who previewed the trial of the deliveries drones reported that one drone frequently lost connection with its operator, another lost its wings mid-flight and crashed, and the third never managed to take off at all.The contract called for 55 HAWK drones for a price of nearly $22 million, $17.6 million of which was paid upfront. According to reports, the company later managed to deliver 11 more drones to the AFU but the Ukrainian outlet says it remains unclear how they performed in testing, or if they were tested at all. Each drone reportedly costs 14.5 hryvnia, or nearly $400,000.Ukrainian Aviation Systems is linked to Borislav Rosenblat, a former MP of Ukraine and a close associate with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Rosenblat was at the center of several corruption scandals, including a 2017 investigation into illegal amber mining and trading which resulted in him being stripped of his parliamentary seat.This is not the first issue the AFU has had with UAS; in fact, the company first signed a contract to provide drones to the AFU in 2018, but the first batches weren’t delivered until the start of the special military operation. The pair were previously embroiled in a legal fight over missed deadlines and inflating costs of the drones. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense claims it has not received any complaints about the efficiency of the drones on the battlefield.However, the contract itself caused a rift within UAS, with Rosenblat taking control of the trademark and administrative parts of the company, while co-founder Konstantin Pozhidayev took over the manufacturing. The dispute reportedly started over the drones’ inflated prices, which the outlet says included a 30% kickback for Defense Ministry officials offered by Rosenblat.That dispute also led to changes in how the drones were produced with many components being replaced. Rosenblat described the changes as an “upgrade” but admitted in August the company has only finished 12 drones and has enough components to make 18 more, which still falls far short of the 55 drones the UAF paid mostly upfront for.Rosenblat blames the delay on a corruption probe that has frozen assets held by UAS. However, the poor performance and corruption scandals have not resulted in the AFU canceling the contract, opting instead to move the deadline to October.

