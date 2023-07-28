https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/ukraine-corruption-poses-risks-to-us-aid---state-department-1112209797.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US economic aid to Ukraine is at risk from corruption in the Kiev government and the Ukrainian private sector, the State Department Inspector General warned in a report on Thursday.
"Over the longer run, particularly as the Department plans to assist Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, corruption in the Ukrainian government and private sector poses risks to the effectiveness of US foreign assistance that requires robust oversight." the State Department. Inspector General said in the report. Since February 24, 2022, Congress has appropriated $45.4 billion to the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support Ukraine’s military operations, provide humanitarian relief, and ensure the continuity of Kiev government operations, the report, entitled "Report: Review of Ukraine Foreign Assistance Coordination and Oversight," noted. "OIG [Office of the Inspector General] found that Embassy Kiev had not updated its Integrated Country Strategy (ICS) due to staffing limitations related to the embassy’s closure and subsequent operations in wartime conditions," the report said. Without an updated ICS, State Department bureaus and other agencies lacked guidance for designing programs and performance indicators aligned with common strategic goals, the report pointed out.
Ukraine Corruption Poses Risks to US Aid - State Department
07:54 GMT 28.07.2023 (Updated: 08:18 GMT 28.07.2023)
