Russian Air Defense Destroys Drones in Kaluga, Moscow Regions - Moscow Mayor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense forces destroyed drones in the Kaluga and Moscow regions that were trying to attack Moscow overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.
"Today at night, air defense forces destroyed drones in the Kaluga Region and in the Istra district [in the Moscow Region] that were trying to commit an attack on Moscow. There were no damage or casualties on the crash site of debris, according to preliminary data. Emergency services are working on the site," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces thwarted Ukraine's attempt to commit a terrorist attack using a drone on the Russian territory overnight, with the drone destroyed over the Kaluga Region.
The ministry later stated that the air defense had also destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow Region.