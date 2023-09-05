International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/russian-air-defense-destroys-drones-in-kaluga-moscow-regions---moscow-mayor-1113122433.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys Drones in Kaluga, Moscow Regions - Moscow Mayor
Russian Air Defense Destroys Drones in Kaluga, Moscow Regions - Moscow Mayor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense forces destroyed drones in the Kaluga and Moscow regions that were trying to attack Moscow overnight, Moscow Mayor... 05.09.2023, Sputnik International
2023-09-05T02:04+0000
2023-09-05T02:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
sergei sobyanin
moscow region
russian defense ministry
kaluga
kaluga region
drone
ukraine
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg
"Today at night, air defense forces destroyed drones in the Kaluga Region and in the Istra district [in the Moscow Region] that were trying to commit an attack on Moscow. There were no damage or casualties on the crash site of debris, according to preliminary data. Emergency services are working on the site," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces thwarted Ukraine's attempt to commit a terrorist attack using a drone on the Russian territory overnight, with the drone destroyed over the Kaluga Region. The ministry later stated that the air defense had also destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow Region.
russia
moscow region
kaluga
kaluga region
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_1116:0:3847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da47204dc0f0f9441d1f9a2a4d3fcc15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sergei sobyanin, moscow region, russian defense ministry, kaluga, kaluga region, drone, ukraine, moscow
russia, sergei sobyanin, moscow region, russian defense ministry, kaluga, kaluga region, drone, ukraine, moscow

Russian Air Defense Destroys Drones in Kaluga, Moscow Regions - Moscow Mayor

02:04 GMT 05.09.2023
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense forces destroyed drones in the Kaluga and Moscow regions that were trying to attack Moscow overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.
"Today at night, air defense forces destroyed drones in the Kaluga Region and in the Istra district [in the Moscow Region] that were trying to commit an attack on Moscow. There were no damage or casualties on the crash site of debris, according to preliminary data. Emergency services are working on the site," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces thwarted Ukraine's attempt to commit a terrorist attack using a drone on the Russian territory overnight, with the drone destroyed over the Kaluga Region.
The ministry later stated that the air defense had also destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow Region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала