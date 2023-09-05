https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/russian-forces-repel-3-attacks-in-kupyansk-direction-destroy-more-drones-headed-to-moscow---mod-1113122592.html

Russian Forces Repel 3 Attacks in Kupyansk Direction, Destroy More Drones Headed To Moscow - MoD

"During combat actions in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy ... conducted three counterattacks against positions of our troops near the settlement of Serheevka. The artillery repelled all counterattacks," the spokesman said.Russian air defense forces also destroyed another drone in the Tver region that was flying toward Moscow, with no casualties or damage reported, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.Earlier in the day, Sobyanin said that Russian air defense forces had destroyed drones in the Kaluga and Moscow regions that were trying to attack Moscow overnight.

