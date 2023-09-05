International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/russian-forces-repel-3-attacks-in-kupyansk-direction-destroy-more-drones-headed-to-moscow---mod-1113122592.html
Russian Forces Repel 3 Attacks in Kupyansk Direction, Destroy More Drones Headed To Moscow - MoD
Russian Forces Repel 3 Attacks in Kupyansk Direction, Destroy More Drones Headed To Moscow - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kupyansk direction, spokesman of Russia's Zapad Group of... 05.09.2023, Sputnik International
2023-09-05T03:07+0000
2023-09-05T03:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
sergei sobyanin
moscow
tver region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112542046_0:114:3056:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_e066be4e54b58a7da4f2c6b771a643ee.jpg
"During combat actions in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy ... conducted three counterattacks against positions of our troops near the settlement of Serheevka. The artillery repelled all counterattacks," the spokesman said.Russian air defense forces also destroyed another drone in the Tver region that was flying toward Moscow, with no casualties or damage reported, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.Earlier in the day, Sobyanin said that Russian air defense forces had destroyed drones in the Kaluga and Moscow regions that were trying to attack Moscow overnight.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/russian-air-defense-destroys-drones-in-kaluga-moscow-regions---moscow-mayor-1113122433.html
russia
moscow
tver region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112542046_230:0:2827:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_4064c1b27c17de0446ce83ba38e2ef5b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sergei sobyanin, moscow, tver region
russia, sergei sobyanin, moscow, tver region

Russian Forces Repel 3 Attacks in Kupyansk Direction, Destroy More Drones Headed To Moscow - MoD

03:07 GMT 05.09.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian forces from the Zapad group of forces fire 82 mm mortar in Kupyansk direction. July 28, 2023.
Russian forces from the Zapad group of forces fire 82 mm mortar in Kupyansk direction. July 28, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kupyansk direction, spokesman of Russia's Zapad Group of Forces Sergei Zybinskii told Sputnik.
"During combat actions in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy ... conducted three counterattacks against positions of our troops near the settlement of Serheevka. The artillery repelled all counterattacks," the spokesman said.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Destroys Drones in Kaluga, Moscow Regions - Moscow Mayor
02:04 GMT
Russian air defense forces also destroyed another drone in the Tver region that was flying toward Moscow, with no casualties or damage reported, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.
"Air defense forces destroyed another drone in the Tver Region near Zavidovo that was flying toward Moscow. There were no casualties or damage, according to preliminary data. Emergency services have gone to the site," the mayor wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Sobyanin said that Russian air defense forces had destroyed drones in the Kaluga and Moscow regions that were trying to attack Moscow overnight.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала