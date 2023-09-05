https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/russian-forces-repel-3-attacks-in-kupyansk-direction-destroy-more-drones-headed-to-moscow---mod-1113122592.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kupyansk direction, spokesman of Russia's Zapad Group of... 05.09.2023
"During combat actions in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy ... conducted three counterattacks against positions of our troops near the settlement of Serheevka. The artillery repelled all counterattacks," the spokesman said.Russian air defense forces also destroyed another drone in the Tver region that was flying toward Moscow, with no casualties or damage reported, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.Earlier in the day, Sobyanin said that Russian air defense forces had destroyed drones in the Kaluga and Moscow regions that were trying to attack Moscow overnight.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kupyansk direction, spokesman of Russia's Zapad Group of Forces Sergei Zybinskii told Sputnik.
"During combat actions in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy ... conducted three counterattacks against positions of our troops near the settlement of Serheevka. The artillery repelled all counterattacks," the spokesman said.
Russian air defense forces also destroyed another drone in the Tver region that was flying toward Moscow, with no casualties or damage reported, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.
"Air defense forces destroyed another drone in the Tver Region near Zavidovo that was flying toward Moscow. There were no casualties or damage, according to preliminary data. Emergency services have gone to the site," the mayor wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Sobyanin said that Russian air defense forces had destroyed drones in the Kaluga and Moscow regions that were trying to attack Moscow overnight.