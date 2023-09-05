https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/trump-aide-meadows-waives-arraignment-pleads-not-guilty-in-georgia-election-case-1113136045.html
Trump Aide Meadows Waives Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Case
Trump Aide Meadows Waives Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Case
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows waived his right to a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to charges brought in the US state of Georgia over alleged efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results
2023-09-05T15:35+0000
2023-09-05T15:35+0000
2023-09-05T15:35+0000
americas
donald trump
mark meadows
republican party
us
donald trump's indictment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107765/07/1077650784_0:0:2047:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_e3dbac8dccf815ffb36debe2421f5329.jpg
"I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the Indictment in the case," the filing said.Meadows is one of 18 co-defendants listed alongside former President Donald Trump in the Georgia case. Last month, a US judge denied a request from Meadows to move his case to federal court.Trump also declined to appear at an arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.The charges come ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, in which Trump is seeking the Republican Party nomination. Trump also faces charges linked to the 2020 election, as well as his handling of classified documents and other matters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/haley-shows-true-colors-toward-trump-says-people-wont-vote-for-convicted-criminal-1113096601.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107765/07/1077650784_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_0165bd0bacf68ded36bd9ca935e1ed3b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
georgia election case, georgia election trump, case against trump in georgia, mark meadows pleads not guilty, mark meadows georgia election case
georgia election case, georgia election trump, case against trump in georgia, mark meadows pleads not guilty, mark meadows georgia election case
Trump Aide Meadows Waives Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Case
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows waived his right to a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to charges brought in the US state of Georgia over alleged efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results, according to a court document filed on Tuesday.
"I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the Indictment in the case," the filing said.
Meadows is one of 18 co-defendants listed alongside former President Donald Trump in the Georgia case. Last month, a US judge denied a request from Meadows to move his case to federal court.
Trump also declined to appear at an arraignment and pleaded not guilty
to the charges against him.
The charges come ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, in which Trump is seeking the Republican Party nomination. Trump also faces charges linked to the 2020 election, as well as his handling of classified documents and other matters.