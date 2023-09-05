International
Trump Aide Meadows Waives Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Case
Trump Aide Meadows Waives Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Case
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows waived his right to a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to charges brought in the US state of Georgia over alleged efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results
"I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the Indictment in the case," the filing said.Meadows is one of 18 co-defendants listed alongside former President Donald Trump in the Georgia case. Last month, a US judge denied a request from Meadows to move his case to federal court.Trump also declined to appear at an arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.The charges come ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, in which Trump is seeking the Republican Party nomination. Trump also faces charges linked to the 2020 election, as well as his handling of classified documents and other matters.
Trump Aide Meadows Waives Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Case

15:35 GMT 05.09.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows waived his right to a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to charges brought in the US state of Georgia over alleged efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results, according to a court document filed on Tuesday.
"I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the Indictment in the case," the filing said.
Meadows is one of 18 co-defendants listed alongside former President Donald Trump in the Georgia case. Last month, a US judge denied a request from Meadows to move his case to federal court.
Trump also declined to appear at an arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
The charges come ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, in which Trump is seeking the Republican Party nomination. Trump also faces charges linked to the 2020 election, as well as his handling of classified documents and other matters.
