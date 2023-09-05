https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/trump-aide-meadows-waives-arraignment-pleads-not-guilty-in-georgia-election-case-1113136045.html

Trump Aide Meadows Waives Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Case

Trump Aide Meadows Waives Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Case

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows waived his right to a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to charges brought in the US state of Georgia over alleged efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results

2023-09-05T15:35+0000

2023-09-05T15:35+0000

2023-09-05T15:35+0000

americas

donald trump

mark meadows

republican party

us

donald trump's indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107765/07/1077650784_0:0:2047:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_e3dbac8dccf815ffb36debe2421f5329.jpg

"I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the Indictment in the case," the filing said.Meadows is one of 18 co-defendants listed alongside former President Donald Trump in the Georgia case. Last month, a US judge denied a request from Meadows to move his case to federal court.Trump also declined to appear at an arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.The charges come ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, in which Trump is seeking the Republican Party nomination. Trump also faces charges linked to the 2020 election, as well as his handling of classified documents and other matters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/haley-shows-true-colors-toward-trump-says-people-wont-vote-for-convicted-criminal-1113096601.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

georgia election case, georgia election trump, case against trump in georgia, mark meadows pleads not guilty, mark meadows georgia election case