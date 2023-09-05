https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/trump-says-invoking-14th-constitutional-amendment-for-2024-vote-has-no-legal-basis-1113128975.html

Trump Says Invoking 14th Constitutional Amendment for 2024 Vote Has No Legal Basis

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a possible attempt to block him from running for president in 2024 by invoking the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution is another "trick," as it cannot be used with respect to the 2024 election.

"Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. Like [accusations in] Election Interference, it is just another 'trick' being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election," Trump said on social media. The former president also said that his opponent, incumbent President Joe Biden, is the "most incompetent and most corrupt" leader in the history of the United States, who is "incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election." On Sunday, Democratic US Senator Tim Kaine said that the January 2021 attack on the Capitol was designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power enshrined in the US Constitution, thus making a strong case for removing Trump from the possibility of running for head of state in 2024 under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. This statement came amid media reports of a possible dismissal of Trump's candidacy based on this amendment. The third section of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution provides that a person who has previously held civil or military office may not be elected if the candidate has participated in or supported a rebellion or insurrection. In August, Trump said that he should not be tried before the 2024 election campaign. The prosecutor in the Capitol Riot case said he would ask the court to expedite the trial. The indictment in the Capitol Riot case charges Trump with three overlapping conspiracies to defraud the United States, to obstruct the certification of the election and to deprive people of the right to have their votes counted. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington to protest the certification of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. During the riot, one protester was shot by police, one officer was injured and later died from his injuries, and three others died from causes unrelated to the violence.

