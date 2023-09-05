International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/biden-dropping-out-would-not-be-not-a-total-shock-says-biographer-1113122707.html
Biden Dropping Out Would Not Be 'Not a Total Shock', Says Biographer
Biden Dropping Out Would Not Be 'Not a Total Shock', Says Biographer
Franklin Foer, Biden biographer, has suggested that it "wouldn't be a total shock" if President Joe Biden were to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
2023-09-05T03:58+0000
2023-09-05T03:58+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential election
joe biden
democrats
franklin foer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/03/1113084399_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a7eacf48aa32c60403f51ee25cb45078.jpg
In a surprising revelation, Franklin Foer, a prominent Biden biographer with extraordinary access to the president's inner circle, suggested that it "wouldn't be a total shock" if President Joe Biden were to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.This revelation comes amid growing concerns about President Biden's age, as he would be 86 years old by the end of a potential second term. Foer's book also reveals private admissions by the President that he has felt tired during his first two years in office, suggesting physical and mental fatigue.While Biden formally announced his bid for re-election in April, the issue of his age remains a central concern. A recent poll conducted by a US media found that two-thirds of Democrats and 73% of registered voters believe Biden is too old to seek re-election, with only 36% believing he is mentally fit for office.In response to these concerns, Biden has publicly acknowledged that questions about his age are legitimate. However, behind closed doors, he has expressed frustration at the media's focus on this topic.The possibility of President Biden withdrawing from the 2024 race, given his unique perspective on fate and mounting concerns about his age, has now become a topic of increased speculation in political circles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/biden-trump-neck-and-neck-in-2024-race-as-other-contenders-trail-distantly---poll-1112329677.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/03/1113084399_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03013bb77f869e3c52594327146a942d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
president joe biden, us 2024 presidential election, will biden become president, will biden drop off from president race, biden age, how old is joe biden, joe biden health
president joe biden, us 2024 presidential election, will biden become president, will biden drop off from president race, biden age, how old is joe biden, joe biden health

Biden Dropping Out Would Not Be 'Not a Total Shock', Says Biographer

03:58 GMT 05.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDSUS President Joe Biden departs after delivering remarks on Hurricane Idalia, in Live Oak, Florida, on September 2, 2023.
US President Joe Biden departs after delivering remarks on Hurricane Idalia, in Live Oak, Florida, on September 2, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Foer, author of "The Last Politician," shared insights into Biden's perspective, emphasizing the President's strong belief in fate as a factor influencing his decision.
In a surprising revelation, Franklin Foer, a prominent Biden biographer with extraordinary access to the president's inner circle, suggested that it "wouldn't be a total shock" if President Joe Biden were to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
"When he talks about his life, he uses this word, fate, constantly. Joe Biden is a very religious guy, and fate is a word loaded with religious meaning. And he always talks about, he can't say where fate goes. And so I always, when I hear that, to me, it's the ellipses in the sentence when he's talking about his own future," Foer explained during an interview to a US media.
This revelation comes amid growing concerns about President Biden's age, as he would be 86 years old by the end of a potential second term. Foer's book also reveals private admissions by the President that he has felt tired during his first two years in office, suggesting physical and mental fatigue.

"It doesn’t take [legendary journalist] Bob Woodward to understand that Joe Biden is old", Foer said. "I’m not a gerontologist, and I can’t predict how the next couple of years will age Joe Biden," he added.

While Biden formally announced his bid for re-election in April, the issue of his age remains a central concern. A recent poll conducted by a US media found that two-thirds of Democrats and 73% of registered voters believe Biden is too old to seek re-election, with only 36% believing he is mentally fit for office.
A voting booth in the United States - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
Americas
Biden, Trump Neck-and-Neck in 2024 Race as Other Contenders Trail Distantly - Poll
1 August, 19:35 GMT
In response to these concerns, Biden has publicly acknowledged that questions about his age are legitimate. However, behind closed doors, he has expressed frustration at the media's focus on this topic.
The possibility of President Biden withdrawing from the 2024 race, given his unique perspective on fate and mounting concerns about his age, has now become a topic of increased speculation in political circles.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала