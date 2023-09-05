Ukraine Killed Izyum Residents with Cluster Munitions, Data Collected by HRW Shows

"We found that out after the Russians had left and our researchers went in to look at war crimes and atrocities that have been committed and they saw the remnants of cluster ammunition everywhere. They were told the direction of which they were fired from that we determined that it was separated forces who had used. And we've detailed evidence of civilians, had been killed or wounded in their homes outside their homes and the apartment building, in parks and other areas. So civilian harm there as well," Wareham said.