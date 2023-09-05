https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/ukrainian-medical-services-struggle-to-treat-more-than-20000-amputee-soldiers-1113132278.html
Ukrainian Medical Services Struggle to Treat More Than 20,000 Amputee Soldiers
With the Ukrainian counter-offensive failing to make headway after three months, scant attention is being paid to the human cost of the conflict. Tens of thousands of those conscripted have returned bearing terrible injuries.
Ukraine lacks medical specialists to treat more than 20,000 amputees from its conflict with Russia.Olha Rudneva, chief of the 'Superhumans' amputee rehabilitation center, told Western media there was an acute lack of prosthetic specialists in the country. She said that before the conflict there were only five specializing in hand and arm replacements, which are less common than those for feet and legs which are often amputated due to diabetes.Rudneva estimated that more than 20,000 Ukrainians had lost at least one limb in the 18 months since Russia launched its military operation in response to Kiev's aggression towards Donetsk and Lugansk.The Ukrainian government has consistently refused to release figures for its military casualties and material losses throughout the conflict, but the vast majority of those maimed are likely victims of combat injuries.'Superhumans' and another amputee treatment centre, 'Unbroken', operate with funds from foreign governments, charities and Ukrainian sponsors.Dr Emily Mayhew, a historian of medicine at Imperial College London and a specialist in blast injuries, said recovery from traumatic amputations is complicated by the psychological scars.Other soldiers have suffered disfiguring injuries that could destroy their self-esteem and affect their reintegration into daily life without reconstructive surgery. “We don’t have a year, two,” said facial surgeon Dr.Natalia Komashko. "We need to do this as if it was due yesterday."
Ukrainian Medical Services Struggle to Treat More Than 20,000 Amputee Soldiers
Ukraine lacks medical specialists to treat more than 20,000 amputees from its conflict with Russia.
Olha Rudneva, chief of the 'Superhumans' amputee
rehabilitation center, told Western media there was an acute lack of prosthetic specialists in the country. She said that before the conflict there were only five specializing in hand and arm replacements, which are less common than those for feet and legs which are often amputated due to diabetes.
Rudneva estimated that more than 20,000 Ukrainians had lost at least one limb in the 18 months since Russia launched its military operation in response to Kiev's aggression towards Donetsk and Lugansk.
The Ukrainian government has consistently refused to release figures for its military casualties
and material losses throughout the conflict, but the vast majority of those maimed are likely victims of combat injuries.
'Superhumans' and another amputee treatment centre, 'Unbroken', operate with funds from foreign governments, charities and Ukrainian sponsors.
“Some donors are not willing to provide military aid to Ukraine but are willing to fund humanitarian projects,” Rudneva noted.
Dr Emily Mayhew, a historian of medicine at Imperial College London
and a specialist in blast injuries, said recovery from traumatic amputations is complicated by the psychological scars.
"That comorbidity of PTSD and blast injury and pain — those are very difficult to unpick," Mayhew said. "When people have a physical injury and they have a psychological injury that goes with it, those things can never be separated."
Other soldiers have suffered disfiguring injuries that could destroy their self-esteem and affect their reintegration into daily life without reconstructive surgery.
“We don’t have a year, two,” said facial surgeon Dr.Natalia Komashko. "We need to do this as if it was due yesterday."