https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/ukrainian-medical-services-struggle-to-treat-more-than-20000-amputee-soldiers-1113132278.html

Ukrainian Medical Services Struggle to Treat More Than 20,000 Amputee Soldiers

Ukrainian Medical Services Struggle to Treat More Than 20,000 Amputee Soldiers

With the Ukrainian counter-offensive failing to make headway after three months, scant attention is being paid to the human cost of the conflict. Tens of thousands of those conscripted have returned bearing terrible injuries.

2023-09-05T16:19+0000

2023-09-05T16:19+0000

2023-09-05T16:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096279508_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_73c039db90569097c8cc3ccb3986f63f.jpg

Ukraine lacks medical specialists to treat more than 20,000 amputees from its conflict with Russia.Olha Rudneva, chief of the 'Superhumans' amputee rehabilitation center, told Western media there was an acute lack of prosthetic specialists in the country. She said that before the conflict there were only five specializing in hand and arm replacements, which are less common than those for feet and legs which are often amputated due to diabetes.Rudneva estimated that more than 20,000 Ukrainians had lost at least one limb in the 18 months since Russia launched its military operation in response to Kiev's aggression towards Donetsk and Lugansk.The Ukrainian government has consistently refused to release figures for its military casualties and material losses throughout the conflict, but the vast majority of those maimed are likely victims of combat injuries.'Superhumans' and another amputee treatment centre, 'Unbroken', operate with funds from foreign governments, charities and Ukrainian sponsors.Dr Emily Mayhew, a historian of medicine at Imperial College London and a specialist in blast injuries, said recovery from traumatic amputations is complicated by the psychological scars.Other soldiers have suffered disfiguring injuries that could destroy their self-esteem and affect their reintegration into daily life without reconstructive surgery. “We don’t have a year, two,” said facial surgeon Dr.Natalia Komashko. "We need to do this as if it was due yesterday."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/ukraine-using-colorful-toy-like-bombs-to-kill-civilians-as-west-runs-out-of-ammo-1112367541.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

russia's special military operation in ukraine, conflict in ukraine, number of ukrainian soldiers wounded, ukrainian casualties