Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Sabotage Group Prevented From Entering Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
Ukrainian Sabotage Group Prevented From Entering Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian sabotage group was prevented from infiltrating the border area of Russia's Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on...
"Employees of the Border Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia in the Bryansk Region and units of the Russian Defense Ministry in the border Sevsky District of the Bryansk Region prevented an attempt to infiltrate the territory of Russia by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group," Bogomaz said on Telegram. Foreign weapons and ammunition, abandoned by the Ukraine sabotage group, was found at the site of the clash, the official added. The Bryansk region has been a target of Ukrainian sabotage groups recently, at least three such attacks were foiled in the region during the month of August.
Ukrainian Sabotage Group Prevented From Entering Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor

00:16 GMT 05.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vyacheslav BobkovBryansk forest
Bryansk forest - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vyacheslav Bobkov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian sabotage group was prevented from infiltrating the border area of Russia's Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Monday.
"Employees of the Border Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia in the Bryansk Region and units of the Russian Defense Ministry in the border Sevsky District of the Bryansk Region prevented an attempt to infiltrate the territory of Russia by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group," Bogomaz said on Telegram.
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's FSB Says Ukrainian Sabotage Group Defeated in Bryansk Region
31 August, 06:54 GMT
Foreign weapons and ammunition, abandoned by the Ukraine sabotage group, was found at the site of the clash, the official added. The Bryansk region has been a target of Ukrainian sabotage groups recently, at least three such attacks were foiled in the region during the month of August.
