Ukrainian Sabotage Group Prevented From Entering Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian sabotage group was prevented from infiltrating the border area of Russia's Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on... 05.09.2023, Sputnik International

"Employees of the Border Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia in the Bryansk Region and units of the Russian Defense Ministry in the border Sevsky District of the Bryansk Region prevented an attempt to infiltrate the territory of Russia by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group," Bogomaz said on Telegram. Foreign weapons and ammunition, abandoned by the Ukraine sabotage group, was found at the site of the clash, the official added. The Bryansk region has been a target of Ukrainian sabotage groups recently, at least three such attacks were foiled in the region during the month of August.

