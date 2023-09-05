https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/ukrainian-spy-participated-in-us-capitol-breach-alongside-qanon-shaman--report-1113136979.html

Ukrainian Spy Participated in US Capitol Breach Alongside QAnon Shaman – Report

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer has exposed an alleged Ukrainian operative who participated in the US Capitol breach of January 6, 2021. She asked whether the establishment is using foreigners to instigate political conflict

Famous January Sixer Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, told American journalist Laura Loomer that a "Ukrainian spy" took part in the storming of the Capitol Hill but somehow was let off the hook by the FBI.Chansley said that the FBI interrogated certain American J6ers over whether they knew a Ukrainian operative named Serhiy Dubynyn (also transliterated as Sergai Dybynyn, or Serhiy Dybynyn).In one of the photos taken on January 6, 2021, QAnon Shaman is standing near the man later identified as Dubynyn at the front door of the US Capitol. Per Jacob, he didn’t know who the man was: the individual approached him and asked for a photo.The FBI has not confirmed Chansley's statement.The infamous picture of QAnon Shaman and Dubynyn made a lot of noise on Twitter back in January 2021 with some netizens claiming that the Ukrainian operative was "an infowarrior for Inter TV". They went so far as to connect non-existent dots between the Ukrainian broadcaster and… the Kremlin. Another pic of Dubynyn appeared to show him at the Donetsk airport which prompted a new wave of speculations about the man's links to the Donbass breakaway republics' militia.However, these claims were quickly busted: Dubynyn turned out to be a Ukrainian ultra-nationalist wanted by the Lugansk People's Republic authorities for crimes committed in Donbass.In one of the pictures, Dubynyn is wearing red-and-black Ukrainian nationalist attire with a trident stylized as menorah (multibranched candelabra, used in the religious rituals of Judaism). The T-shirt's slogan reads "zhido-bandera": the first part of the word is an offensive name for a Jew in Ukrainian; the second part refers to infamous WW2 Ukrainian Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera.For her part, Loomer wants answers as to what exactly the alleged Ukrainian spy did on January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol; why he has never been arrested by the FBI (despite his photo with QAnon Shaman immediately going viral); and why the Democrat-dominated House Committee on the January 6 Attack never mentioned Dubynyn.Previously, US conservative politicians and pundits raised the issue of possible FBI infiltrators and provocateurs in the crowd storming the Capitol on January 6. The US mainstream media later admitted that at least one FBI agent was indeed in the crowd on that day. However, independent journalists believe that there were many more of them, with some suggesting to the idea that the whole havoc was deliberately instigated by the US intelligence community to frame and demonize then-President Donald Trump and his supporters.Newsweek picked up Loomer's story and reached out to the FBI for comment via an email. However, the bureau's response, if there were any, is not cited by the media.Earlier, Loomer tweeted about American neo-Nazi Kent McLellan nicknamed "Boneface" who reportedly traveled to Ukraine as a US mercenary to serve with the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps of the Right Sector* in 2014 and then returned to join the Azov Battalion**, a Ukrainian neo-Nazi military group, in November 2022. McLellan was arrested in Florida by the FBI in 2012 for domestic terrorism. He claims that the CIA sent him to Ukraine to join the Azov Battalion.It appears that the FBI and CIA are playing the neo-Nazi card in their domestic and foreign affairs, using American and foreign operatives to do dirty jobs, the investigative journalist warned.*Right Sector is an extremist orgainization banned in Russia.**Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

