Video: F-4 Phantom II Fuel Tank Crash Lands on Two Cars in Turkiye
An emergency response team rushed to the scene of the incident, located in the heart of Ankara, where they found the wreckage of two parked cars completely crushed.
The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. local time when the fuel tank was being transported to the headquarters of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), the national oil company controlled by the Turkish government. Despite the severity of the accident, there were no reports of casualties or injuries.
A spare tank of a F-4 Phantom II fighter jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force fell from the sky and smashed into two parked vehicles in the heart of Ankara, Turkiye, prompting an immediate response by emergency personnel.
Once on site, first responders found the wreckage of the two cars completely crushed by the massive fuel tank. Footage from the scene shows the roof, windows and doors completely squashed on both cars.
The Turkish Ministry of Defence stated that the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
"A part of the F-4 Warplane belonging to our Turkish Air Force crashed into an open parking lot belonging to TPAO for an unknown reason during its flight in the skies of Ankara. The aircraft in question landed safely in Eskişehir square. There were no loss of life or injuries. A detailed technical investigation on the issue continues," reads the statement.
The spare fuel tank of the F-4 Phantom II fighter jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force had been attached to the aircraft using a special cable system. However, while the tank was being loaded onto the plane, the cable snapped, causing the fuel tank to fall from the sky and crash into the parked cars.
This incident has highlighted the need for proper maintenance and safety measures in the use of military equipment. It also raised questions about the level of training and experience among pilots involved in transporting fuel tanks among netizens.
F-4 Phantom fighters have been in service with the Turkish Air Force for almost 50 years. Turkiye received its first aircraft in 1974, with the decision to purchase these aircraft was made two years earlier. Later, Turkiye received several batches of fighters under the Peace Diamond I, II, III, IV, V and VI and Kaan programs.
The Turkish Air Force currently has approximately 30 modernized F-4E-2020 Terminator fighters in service with the 111th Squadron at Eskisehir Air Base and will continue to do so until 2030, according to the command's plans.