Video: F-4 Phantom II Fuel Tank Crash Lands on Two Cars in Turkiye

An emergency response team rushed to the scene of the incident, located in the heart of Ankara, where they found the wreckage of two parked cars completely crushed.

A spare tank of a F-4 Phantom II fighter jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force fell from the sky and smashed into two parked vehicles in the heart of Ankara, Turkiye, prompting an immediate response by emergency personnel.Once on site, first responders found the wreckage of the two cars completely crushed by the massive fuel tank. Footage from the scene shows the roof, windows and doors completely squashed on both cars.The Turkish Ministry of Defence stated that the cause of the incident remains under investigation.The spare fuel tank of the F-4 Phantom II fighter jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force had been attached to the aircraft using a special cable system. However, while the tank was being loaded onto the plane, the cable snapped, causing the fuel tank to fall from the sky and crash into the parked cars.This incident has highlighted the need for proper maintenance and safety measures in the use of military equipment. It also raised questions about the level of training and experience among pilots involved in transporting fuel tanks among netizens.The Turkish Air Force currently has approximately 30 modernized F-4E-2020 Terminator fighters in service with the 111th Squadron at Eskisehir Air Base and will continue to do so until 2030, according to the command's plans.

