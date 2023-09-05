https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/xi-says-china-ready-to-expand-legal-cooperation-with-other-sco-members-1113125412.html

Xi Says China Ready to Expand Legal Cooperation With Other SCO Members

The 10th meeting of the justice ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off in Shanghai on Tuesday.

China is ready to strengthen legal cooperation with member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday."China is ready to work with other SCO member states, continuously expand contacts and cooperation in the area of law and judicial administration in a new era," Xi said in a letter to participants of the meeting of SCO justice ministers, as quoted by China Central Television. The SCO is an intergovernmental organization, currently comprising eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It also has four observer states such as Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are the organization’s dialogue partners.

