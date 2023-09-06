https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/astronomers-make-furthest-ever-measurement-of-galaxys-magnetic-field-1113161409.html

Astronomers Make Furthest-Ever Measurement of Galaxy’s Magnetic Field

By studying the early universe, astronomers hope to unlock new secrets about how and why structures like stars, galaxies, and black holes formed in the wake of the Big Bang, and the forces of physics that made them possible.

A team of astronomers led by James Geach, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom, have discovered a fully formed magnetic field in a galaxy some 11 billion light-years away. Their results were obtained using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in the northern Chilean desert and were published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.The galaxy is called ASW0009io9 and the light detected by the human astronomers departed when the universe was just 2.5 billion years old. It’s also an extremely small galaxy at just 16,000 light-years across - by comparison, the Milky Way is 105,700 light-years across.The field was measured at just 500 microGauss, or about 1,000 times weaker than the Milky Way’s magnetic field, and the astronomers don’t know why.Co-author and ESO astronomer Rob Ivison said the discovery opens up "a new window onto the inner workings of galaxies, because the magnetic fields are linked to the material that is forming new stars."The scientists made their observation in a cunning way: they looked for polarized light emitted by magnetic elements like iron in interstellar dust. Being inside the galaxy’s magnetic field, they would have become aligned with that field.Astronomers have become keenly interested in the early universe, looking further and further back in time - which in space means further away, since nothing travels faster than light. More powerful telescopes, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, have afforded unparalleled views as far back as 500 million years before the Big Bang, when the first stars, galaxies, and black holes were forming.

