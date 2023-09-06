International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/french-court-reportedly-rejects-request-for-julian-assange-to-apply-for-asylum-in-france-1113142259.html
French Court Reportedly Rejects Request for Julian Assange to Apply for Asylum in France
French Court Reportedly Rejects Request for Julian Assange to Apply for Asylum in France
A French court has reportedly rejected a request to allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to apply for asylum in France, serving his prison sentence in a facility in the United Kingdom.
2023-09-06T01:41+0000
2023-09-06T01:40+0000
world
julian assange
julian assange arrest
france
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
wikileaks
london
asylum seeker
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083083770_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b2a80aaee858faed72513b070bc324af.jpg
Citing the ruling of the court in France's Creteil commune, French media reported the conditions for restricting Assange's freedom do not allow for an exception to the rule of French law that requires the requester to be in France or the territory of the European Union. In March, the Robin des Lois association requested that France "mobilize all means" and allow Assange to apply for political asylum despite the rule. The association said it had no plans to appeal the court's decision but urged the French Justice Minister and Assange's former lawyer, Eric Dupond-Moretti, to "take up the matter." In July, lawmakers of France's left-wing alliance of political parties, the New Ecologic and Social People's Union (Nupes), introduced a draft resolution on the need to grant political asylum to Assange. Assange has spent the past four years at London’s Belmarsh Prison, fighting extradition to the United States on espionage charges for leaking secret US military files that implicate Washington in war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. He has been in poor health and faces 175 years in jail if found guilty in the US.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/us-ambassador-claims-guilty-plea-could-help-assange-return-to-australia--1112583059.html
france
united kingdom (uk)
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083083770_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcea52bd895f3127d4b2c886f29f4ec3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, julian assange, wikileaks, political asylum, united kingdom,
france, julian assange, wikileaks, political asylum, united kingdom,

French Court Reportedly Rejects Request for Julian Assange to Apply for Asylum in France

01:41 GMT 06.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASA supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard calling for his freedom outside Woolwich Crown Court and HMP Belmarsh prison in southeast London on February 24, 2020, ahead of the opening of the trial to hear a US request for Assange's extradition
A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard calling for his freedom outside Woolwich Crown Court and HMP Belmarsh prison in southeast London on February 24, 2020, ahead of the opening of the trial to hear a US request for Assange's extradition - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - A French court has reportedly rejected a request to allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to apply for asylum in France, serving his prison sentence in a facility in the United Kingdom.
Citing the ruling of the court in France's Creteil commune, French media reported the conditions for restricting Assange's freedom do not allow for an exception to the rule of French law that requires the requester to be in France or the territory of the European Union.
In March, the Robin des Lois association requested that France "mobilize all means" and allow Assange to apply for political asylum despite the rule. The association said it had no plans to appeal the court's decision but urged the French Justice Minister and Assange's former lawyer, Eric Dupond-Moretti, to "take up the matter."
In July, lawmakers of France's left-wing alliance of political parties, the New Ecologic and Social People's Union (Nupes), introduced a draft resolution on the need to grant political asylum to Assange.
A police officer stands in front of the banner with a photo of Julian Assange near the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
World
US Ambassador Claims Guilty Plea Could Help Assange Return to Australia
14 August, 11:19 GMT
Assange has spent the past four years at London’s Belmarsh Prison, fighting extradition to the United States on espionage charges for leaking secret US military files that implicate Washington in war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. He has been in poor health and faces 175 years in jail if found guilty in the US.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала