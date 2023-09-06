https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/kiev-loses-up-to-285-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1113149930.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine has lost up to 285 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
During the past day, Russian military repelled 10 attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction, four in the Zaporozhye direction, two in the Krasny Liman direction, one in the South Donetsk direction, as well as two counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction. Also, there is no change in the tactical position of Russian troops in the Zaporozhye direction. "During the fighting in this [Donetsk] direction, the enemy lost up to 285 Ukrainian military, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, a Rapira cannon, as well as a control center for unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost over 180 military in the South Donetsk direction. Additionally, Aerospace Forces of Russia attacked a training base of sabotage groups of Ukrainian troops, the ministry said, noting that the goal was achieved.
10:15 GMT 06.09.2023 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 06.09.2023)
During the past day, Russian military repelled 10 attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction, four in the Zaporozhye direction, two in the Krasny Liman direction, one in the South Donetsk direction, as well as two counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction. Also, there is no change in the tactical position of Russian troops in the Zaporozhye direction.
"During the fighting in this [Donetsk] direction, the enemy lost up to 285 Ukrainian military, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, a Rapira cannon, as well as a control center for unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost over 180 military in the South Donetsk direction.
Additionally, Aerospace Forces of Russia attacked a training base of sabotage groups
of Ukrainian troops, the ministry said, noting that the goal was achieved.