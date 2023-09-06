International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/kremlin-on-blinkens-visit-to-kiev-us-planning-to-keep-supporting-kiev-regardless-of-cost-1113147319.html
Kremlin on Blinken’s Kiev Visit: US Intends to Keep Propping Up Ukraine No Matter What Cost
Kremlin on Blinken’s Kiev Visit: US Intends to Keep Propping Up Ukraine No Matter What Cost
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to spend two days in Ukraine as US officials want to discuss Kiev’s counteroffensive attempt and assess measures to improvise energy security, British news agency reported.
2023-09-06T10:00+0000
2023-09-06T10:17+0000
world
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
us arms for ukraine
antony blinken
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095271576_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_57a1b5ed6195c617de7e9219833fbd63.jpg
Blinken arrived in Kiev for an official visit earlier in the day, according Ukrainian media reports. The US broadcaster, in turn, reported, citing a senior US State Department official, that Blinken is expected to announce over $1 billion in further aid to Ukraine. According to another UK media outlet, he seeks to discuss Kiev’s controversial counteroffensive and assess measures to improvise energy security.US State of Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kiev on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and will reportedly spend two days there. The last time Blinken visited Kiev was a year ago, in September 2022. Back then, he held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/who-would-pay-for-it-ukraine-has-no-path-to-long-range-weapons-despite-ministers-boast-1113138827.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095271576_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7466ad5a50f10e3d8933ea59b4af6c50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, us arms for ukraine, russia special military operation, anthony blinken, us arms for ukraine, zelensky
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, us arms for ukraine, russia special military operation, anthony blinken, us arms for ukraine, zelensky

Kremlin on Blinken’s Kiev Visit: US Intends to Keep Propping Up Ukraine No Matter What Cost

10:00 GMT 06.09.2023 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 06.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Al DragoSecretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing, April 26, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing, April 26, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
© AP Photo / Al Drago
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is planning to keep backing Kiev in a state of war down to the last Ukrainian regardless of the cost, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on today's unannounced visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kiev.
Blinken arrived in Kiev for an official visit earlier in the day, according Ukrainian media reports. The US broadcaster, in turn, reported, citing a senior US State Department official, that Blinken is expected to announce over $1 billion in further aid to Ukraine. According to another UK media outlet, he seeks to discuss Kiev’s controversial counteroffensive and assess measures to improvise energy security.

"We have repeatedly heard statements that they [Americans] intend to continue to help Kiev as much as necessary. In other words, they are going to continue to support Ukraine in a de-facto state of war and wage this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no money for it," Peskov told reporters, adding that this assistance will not be able to affect the course of the special military operation.

US State of Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kiev on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and will reportedly spend two days there. The last time Blinken visited Kiev was a year ago, in September 2022. Back then, he held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in peace talks with Russia in Belarus. February 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
Analysis
‘Who Would Pay for It?’: Ukraine Has No Path to Long-Range Weapons Despite Minister’s Boast
Yesterday, 19:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала