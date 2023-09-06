https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/kremlin-on-blinkens-visit-to-kiev-us-planning-to-keep-supporting-kiev-regardless-of-cost-1113147319.html
Kremlin on Blinken’s Kiev Visit: US Intends to Keep Propping Up Ukraine No Matter What Cost
Kremlin on Blinken’s Kiev Visit: US Intends to Keep Propping Up Ukraine No Matter What Cost
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to spend two days in Ukraine as US officials want to discuss Kiev’s counteroffensive attempt and assess measures to improvise energy security, British news agency reported.
2023-09-06T10:00+0000
2023-09-06T10:00+0000
2023-09-06T10:17+0000
world
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
us arms for ukraine
antony blinken
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095271576_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_57a1b5ed6195c617de7e9219833fbd63.jpg
Blinken arrived in Kiev for an official visit earlier in the day, according Ukrainian media reports. The US broadcaster, in turn, reported, citing a senior US State Department official, that Blinken is expected to announce over $1 billion in further aid to Ukraine. According to another UK media outlet, he seeks to discuss Kiev’s controversial counteroffensive and assess measures to improvise energy security.US State of Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kiev on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and will reportedly spend two days there. The last time Blinken visited Kiev was a year ago, in September 2022. Back then, he held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/who-would-pay-for-it-ukraine-has-no-path-to-long-range-weapons-despite-ministers-boast-1113138827.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095271576_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7466ad5a50f10e3d8933ea59b4af6c50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, us arms for ukraine, russia special military operation, anthony blinken, us arms for ukraine, zelensky
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, us arms for ukraine, russia special military operation, anthony blinken, us arms for ukraine, zelensky
Kremlin on Blinken’s Kiev Visit: US Intends to Keep Propping Up Ukraine No Matter What Cost
10:00 GMT 06.09.2023 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 06.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is planning to keep backing Kiev in a state of war down to the last Ukrainian regardless of the cost, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on today's unannounced visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kiev.
Blinken arrived in Kiev for an official visit earlier in the day, according Ukrainian media reports. The US broadcaster, in turn, reported, citing a senior US State Department official, that Blinken is expected to announce over $1 billion in further aid to Ukraine
. According to another UK media outlet, he seeks to discuss Kiev’s controversial counteroffensive
and assess measures to improvise energy security.
"We have repeatedly heard statements that they [Americans] intend to continue to help Kiev as much as necessary. In other words, they are going to continue to support Ukraine in a de-facto state of war and wage this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no money for it," Peskov told reporters, adding that this assistance will not be able to affect the course of the special military operation.
US State of Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kiev on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and will reportedly spend two days there. The last time Blinken visited Kiev was a year ago, in September 2022. Back then, he held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.