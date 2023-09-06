https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/kremlin-on-blinkens-visit-to-kiev-us-planning-to-keep-supporting-kiev-regardless-of-cost-1113147319.html

Kremlin on Blinken’s Kiev Visit: US Intends to Keep Propping Up Ukraine No Matter What Cost

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to spend two days in Ukraine as US officials want to discuss Kiev’s counteroffensive attempt and assess measures to improvise energy security, British news agency reported.

Blinken arrived in Kiev for an official visit earlier in the day, according Ukrainian media reports. The US broadcaster, in turn, reported, citing a senior US State Department official, that Blinken is expected to announce over $1 billion in further aid to Ukraine. According to another UK media outlet, he seeks to discuss Kiev’s controversial counteroffensive and assess measures to improvise energy security.US State of Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Kiev on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and will reportedly spend two days there. The last time Blinken visited Kiev was a year ago, in September 2022. Back then, he held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

