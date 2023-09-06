https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/mysterious-golden-orb-discovered-off-alaska-coast-baffles-scientists-1113161972.html

Mysterious Golden Orb Discovered Off Alaska Coast Baffles Scientists

Mysterious Golden Orb Discovered Off Alaska Coast Baffles Scientists

The enigmatic find, which occurred on August 30 during the Seascape Alaska 5 expedition, has evoked comparisons to the beginnings of a horror movie or an episode of the X-Files.

2023-09-06T22:18+0000

2023-09-06T22:18+0000

2023-09-06T22:16+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

national oceanic and atmospheric administration (noaa)

marlin-350 unmanned remotely operated vehicle (rov)

alaska

orb

sea

deep-sea creature

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113161814_0:31:616:377_1920x0_80_0_0_9b2d0a7d4bf354038084bf58e69bf230.jpg

In a startling discovery that has left scientists intrigued and puzzled, a team of researchers operating a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) uncovered a gleaming golden orb at the depths of the ocean, approximately two miles deep off the coast of Alaska.Initially, the scientists speculated about the orb's identity, suggesting it might be a yellow hat, a face, an egg casing, or even a dead sponge. As they examined the peculiar object, they noted it appeared as though something had tried to penetrate or exit it, with a conspicuous hole present.To unravel the mystery, the team decided to collect the specimen using a specialized pipe and transport it to a ship-based laboratory.Emily Crum of the US' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported on September 5 that the "orb" remained an enigma, with no conclusive answers about its nature. Further investigation is expected to occur in a full lab setting after the conclusion of NOAA Ocean Exploration's mission, set to last until September 16.The NOAA Ocean Exploration Department's mission aims to deepen understanding of the region by conducting focused mapping and remotely controlled vehicle operations in waters deeper than 200 meters (656 feet) and exploring "economically important deepwater habitats in unexplored regions off Alaska." The online video translation from the bottom of the sea is available on the NOAA Ocean Exploration official channel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/israeli-researchers-find-four-1900-year-old-swords-hidden-inside-cave-1113155376.html

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

seascape alaska 5, mysterious seabed fings, top mystery of the sea, noaa national oceanic and atmospheric administration alaska gulf exploration, gold orb found in alaska gulf