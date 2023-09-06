https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/mysterious-golden-orb-discovered-off-alaska-coast-baffles-scientists-1113161972.html
Mysterious Golden Orb Discovered Off Alaska Coast Baffles Scientists
The enigmatic find, which occurred on August 30 during the Seascape Alaska 5 expedition, has evoked comparisons to the beginnings of a horror movie or an episode of the X-Files.
In a startling discovery that has left scientists intrigued and puzzled, a team of researchers operating a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) uncovered a gleaming golden orb at the depths of the ocean, approximately two miles deep off the coast of Alaska.Initially, the scientists speculated about the orb's identity, suggesting it might be a yellow hat, a face, an egg casing, or even a dead sponge. As they examined the peculiar object, they noted it appeared as though something had tried to penetrate or exit it, with a conspicuous hole present.To unravel the mystery, the team decided to collect the specimen using a specialized pipe and transport it to a ship-based laboratory.Emily Crum of the US' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported on September 5 that the "orb" remained an enigma, with no conclusive answers about its nature. Further investigation is expected to occur in a full lab setting after the conclusion of NOAA Ocean Exploration's mission, set to last until September 16.The NOAA Ocean Exploration Department's mission aims to deepen understanding of the region by conducting focused mapping and remotely controlled vehicle operations in waters deeper than 200 meters (656 feet) and exploring "economically important deepwater habitats in unexplored regions off Alaska." The online video translation from the bottom of the sea is available on the NOAA Ocean Exploration official channel.
alaska
In a startling discovery that has left scientists intrigued and puzzled, a team of researchers operating a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) uncovered a gleaming golden orb at the depths of the ocean, approximately two miles deep off the coast of Alaska.
Initially, the scientists speculated about the orb's identity, suggesting it might be a yellow hat, a face, an egg casing, or even a dead sponge. As they examined the peculiar object, they noted it appeared as though something had tried to penetrate or exit it, with a conspicuous hole present.
"When our collective knowledge can’t identify it, it’s something weird. What kind of an animal would make an egg casing like that?" one team member questioned.
To unravel the mystery, the team decided to collect the specimen using a specialized pipe and transport it to a ship-based laboratory.
Emily Crum of the US' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported on September 5 that the "orb" remained an enigma, with no conclusive answers about its nature.
"I just received confirmation from the expedition coordinator on the ship that the orb remains a mystery. Sounds as if they won't learn more until after the expedition is over and they can take the specimen into a full lab setting," said Crum.
Further investigation is expected to occur in a full lab setting after the conclusion of NOAA Ocean Exploration's mission, set to last until September 16.
The NOAA Ocean Exploration Department's mission aims to deepen understanding of the region by conducting focused mapping and remotely controlled vehicle operations in waters deeper than 200 meters (656 feet) and exploring "economically important deepwater habitats in unexplored regions off Alaska."
The online video translation from the bottom of the sea is available on the NOAA Ocean Exploration official channel.