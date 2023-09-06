https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/israeli-researchers-find-four-1900-year-old-swords-hidden-inside-cave-1113155376.html

Israeli Researchers Find Four 1,900-Year-Old Swords Hidden Inside Cave

Four ancient swords of the Roman Empire were found miraculously preserved in a "small hidden cave" near the shoreline of the Dead Sea by Israeli researchers, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.

israel

archaeology

ancient rome

ancient history

relics

artefacts

history

Four ancient swords of the Roman Empire were found miraculously preserved in a "small hidden cave" near the shoreline of the Dead Sea by Israeli researchers, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday. The swords and a javelin head were discovered by accident when archaeologists of the Judean Desert Cave Survey team were investigating a cave near Ein Gedi National Park. Researchers estimate the items were preserved inside the structure for about 1,900 years.Based on the whereabouts of the finding, the blades were likely looted from Roman soldiers, or a battlefield and deliberately hidden by Judean rebels to use later, director with the Judean Desert Survey Project Eitan Klein explained.The weapons were accompanied by leather strips and wooden and metal parts, according to the scientists. The swords had well-made wood or metal handles, the archaeologists described, adding that length of the blades was 24–26 inches (61-66 cm). In line with the measurements, officials with the Israeli Antiquities Authority identified the weaponry as Roman Sparta swords, along with an 18-inch-long ring-pommel sword (45.7 cm).Officials have indicated that they intend to continue their examinations of the swords to better pinpoint their origins.

