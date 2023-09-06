https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/nasas-lunar-orbiter-captures-chandrayaan-3s-historic-moon-landing-site-1113163744.html

NASA's Lunar Orbiter Captures Chandrayaan-3's Historic Moon Landing Site

NASA's Lunar Orbiter Captures Chandrayaan-3's Historic Moon Landing Site

The image, taken just days after the epic lunar touchdown on August 23, reveals the lunar lander Vikram as a bright blip amidst the rugged lunar terrain.

2023-09-06T23:58+0000

2023-09-06T23:58+0000

2023-09-06T23:56+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

indian space research organization (isro)

nasa

chandrayaan-3

lunar reconnaissance orbiter telescope

moon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113163267_0:240:1100:859_1920x0_80_0_0_581bb9e5c849d825f31a70fefdd18705.png

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter recently captured a stunning image of the historic landing site of Chandrayaan-3, the mission undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).Chandrayaan-3, comprising the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, has wasted no time in conducting scientific experiments on the lunar surface. Recent analyses of the landing site's regolith have unveiled the presence of sulfur, manganese, silicon, and oxygen, providing crucial insights into the lunar chemistry.Additionally, Vikram executed an impressive "hop" test, while Pragyan diligently explored its immediate surroundings.One of the most significant revelations came from the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon. ILSA appears to have detected a seismic event, sparking intense curiosity among scientists eager to unravel the moon's internal structure.Currently, both the lander and rover are in a temporary "sleep" mode due to the lunar night, which lasts approximately 14 days. As solar-powered missions, Vikram and Pragyan await the return of sunlight to recharge their batteries and resume their exploration activities on September 22.The exciting development promises to deepen our understanding of the enigmatic lunar south pole and bring humankind closer to solving the mysteries of Earth's satellite.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/photos-indias-chandrayaan-3-orbiter-snaps-images-of-moons-far-side-ahead-of-landing-1112793207.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/rare-granite-mass-found-under-lunar-surface-upending-understanding-of-earths-satellite-1111736842.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

nasa lunar orbiter, chandrayaan 3 vikram pragyan, what is the status of chandrayaan 3, is chandrayaan 3 still active, india lunar mission 2023 chandrayaan 3, 2023 lunar missions