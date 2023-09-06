https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/new-f-35s-delayed-again-to-april-2024-over-software-problems-to-fire-weapons-1113162936.html

New F-35s Delayed Again to April 2024 Over Software Problems to Fire Weapons

Lockheed Martin will again delay its delivery of the latest upgraded versions of the F-35 fighter to the US armed forces due to continued problems with software needed to fire its weapons, the company said Wednesday.

"We have updated our F-35 TR-3 schedule projections with a first TR-3 aircraft delivery between April and June 2024. As a result, we now expect to deliver 97 aircraft in 2023, all in the TR-2 configuration," Lockheed said. Delivery of the long-delayed and problem-plagued TR-3 version of the aircraft was previously due to start this December, but the software still has to be validated in testing, the company said. "We are producing F-35s at a rate of 156 per year and expect to continue at that pace while simultaneously working to finalize TR-3 software development and testing. Additionally, we remain focused on receiving the necessary hardware from our suppliers to deliver this critical combat capability for the F-35," Lockheed said. Lockheed also confirmed the latest delay in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying it did not expect the changed production timeline to impact the company's 2023 financial outlook.

