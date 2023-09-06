https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/putin-saudi-crown-prince-note-cut-in-oil-production-will-stabilize-market---kremlin-1113148989.html
Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Note Cut in Oil Production Will Stabilize Market - Kremlin
Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Note Cut in Oil Production Will Stabilize Market - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman noted that reduction in the oil production will stabilize the global market during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
"A high assessment was given to the interaction of the two countries in the OPEC+ format. It was noted that the agreements reached on reducing oil production, combined with voluntary commitments to limit the supply of raw materials, make it possible to ensure the stability of the global energy market," the Kremlin said in a statement. The sides also expressed satisfaction over development of relations between the countries and discussed a number of issues related to trade, logistics and investment. Moreover, the crown prince thanked the Russian side for supporting Riyadh’s bid to join the BRICS group.
saudi arabia
russia
Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Note Cut in Oil Production Will Stabilize Market - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman noted that reduction in the oil production will stabilize the global market during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.