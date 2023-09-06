International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/russian-army-gets-upgraded-bmp-2m-infantry-fighting-vehicles-1113144927.html
Russian Army Gets Upgraded BMP-2M Infantry Fighting Vehicles
Russian Army Gets Upgraded BMP-2M Infantry Fighting Vehicles
The High-Precision Systems holding company (part of Rostec) has supplied the Ministry of Defense with a new batch of modernized BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles containing Russia's"Berezhok" (or "Coast") fighting compartments, the press service of the state corporation reported.
2023-09-06T08:50+0000
2023-09-06T08:50+0000
military
infantry fighting vehicle (ifv)
infantry fighting vehicle (ifv)
bmp-2
bmp-3
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113144718_118:0:3759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a350eb157c81df760a8828d07cd7c209.jpg
The Berezhok-equipped IFV-2M has shown its effectiveness in the zone of the special military operation. The troops, who actively use military equipment both day and night, note its high firepower and mobility, Bekhan Ozdoev, the Rostec industrial director of the conventional weapons, ammunition and special chemicals cluster, said.He recalled that at present teams of the corporation's defense enterprises work in two or three shifts six days a week.The BMP-2M with the Berezhok fighting compartment was developed by the Tula Engineering Design Bureau. The enhancement includes a 30-millimeter 2A42 automatic cannon, a 7.62-millimeter PKTM machine gun, a 30-millimeter AG-30M automatic grenade launcher, as well as two Kornet anti-tank guided missile launchers. This modification makes it possible to effectively destroy enemy manpower, fortifications, armored vehicles and even tanks at a range of up to eight kilometers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/watch-russian-missiles-unleash-instant-karma-on-ukrainian-tank-1113132472.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/06/1113144718_1028:0:3759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e568eb64990eda7db2144b0590508dbe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian army, infantry fighting vehicle, kornet anti-tank missiles, russian bmp
russian army, infantry fighting vehicle, kornet anti-tank missiles, russian bmp

Russian Army Gets Upgraded BMP-2M Infantry Fighting Vehicles

08:50 GMT 06.09.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei MayshevIFVs with Berezhok combat module
IFVs with Berezhok combat module - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Mayshev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The High-Precision Systems holding company (part of Rostec) has supplied the Ministry of Defense with a new batch of modernized BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles containing Russia's"Berezhok" (or "Coast") fighting compartments, the press service of the state corporation reported.
The Berezhok-equipped IFV-2M has shown its effectiveness in the zone of the special military operation. The troops, who actively use military equipment both day and night, note its high firepower and mobility, Bekhan Ozdoev, the Rostec industrial director of the conventional weapons, ammunition and special chemicals cluster, said.
He recalled that at present teams of the corporation's defense enterprises work in two or three shifts six days a week.
A Ukrainian tank crew laucnhed an attack at Russian positions. Consequently, their vehicle was immediately destroyed by a pinpoint strike from a Russian anti-tank guided missile system unit - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Missiles Unleash 'Instant Karma' on Ukrainian Tank
Yesterday, 13:10 GMT
The BMP-2M with the Berezhok fighting compartment was developed by the Tula Engineering Design Bureau. The enhancement includes a 30-millimeter 2A42 automatic cannon, a 7.62-millimeter PKTM machine gun, a 30-millimeter AG-30M automatic grenade launcher, as well as two Kornet anti-tank guided missile launchers.
This modification makes it possible to effectively destroy enemy manpower, fortifications, armored vehicles and even tanks at a range of up to eight kilometers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала