Russian Army Gets Upgraded BMP-2M Infantry Fighting Vehicles
The High-Precision Systems holding company (part of Rostec) has supplied the Ministry of Defense with a new batch of modernized BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles containing Russia's"Berezhok" (or "Coast") fighting compartments, the press service of the state corporation reported.
The Berezhok-equipped IFV-2M has shown its effectiveness in the zone of the special military operation. The troops, who actively use military equipment both day and night, note its high firepower and mobility, Bekhan Ozdoev, the Rostec industrial director of the conventional weapons, ammunition and special chemicals cluster, said.He recalled that at present teams of the corporation's defense enterprises work in two or three shifts six days a week.The BMP-2M with the Berezhok fighting compartment was developed by the Tula Engineering Design Bureau. The enhancement includes a 30-millimeter 2A42 automatic cannon, a 7.62-millimeter PKTM machine gun, a 30-millimeter AG-30M automatic grenade launcher, as well as two Kornet anti-tank guided missile launchers. This modification makes it possible to effectively destroy enemy manpower, fortifications, armored vehicles and even tanks at a range of up to eight kilometers.
Russian Army Gets Upgraded BMP-2M Infantry Fighting Vehicles
