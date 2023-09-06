https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/russian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-jakarta-for-east-asia-summit-1113145449.html

Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in Jakarta for East Asia Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in Jakarta for East Asia Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Wednesday to take part in the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS), scheduled for September 7, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2023-09-06T05:55+0000

2023-09-06T05:55+0000

2023-09-06T05:55+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

asean

russian foreign ministry

sheikh hasina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108921765_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_db34a7f8a601599db463cbd402606fa9.jpg

The annual meetings of the EAS are held within the framework of the summit of the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Russia and the United States have been attending the annual meeting since 2011. The Russian Foreign Ministry has not announced any contacts between representatives of Russia and the US during the summit. The ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday that Lavrov would hold several meetings with Russia's regional partners during his visit to Jakarta. Zakharova also said that in the course of the EAS, Moscow considers it important to discuss "the challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region today" and "to draw attention to the risks of aggravation of the military and political situation in the Asia-Pacific region amid the West's policy of expanding NATO's geographical area of responsibility." After the summit, Lavrov is expected to pay a working visit to Bangladesh from September 7-8 where he will meet with the country's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, and Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. From Bangladesh, the foreign minister will depart for the Indian capital of New Delhi for a G20 summit scheduled for September 9-10. The EAS is a platform for dialogue among Asia-Pacific leaders on policy accommodation, ensuring development and promoting practical cooperation among states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/g20-ukraine-and-forging-of-new-world-order-key-bits-from-lavrovs-big-speech--1113047541.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian foreign policy, sergey lavrov, eas asia summit, asean, asia-pacific region