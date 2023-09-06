https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/sputnik-starts-cooperating-with-myanmars-leading-media-outlet-1113149340.html

Sputnik Starts Cooperating with Myanmar’s Leading Media Outlet

Sputnik International News Media and Myanmar’s leading newspaper, Global New Light of Myanmar, have agreed to promote exchanges of content in English.

A cooperation agreement to this effect was signed by Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and Managing Director of the News and Periodicals Enterprise U Thet Swe in a ceremony held in Naypyidaw.Myanmar Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn, who attended the ceremony, went on record as saying that “This ceremony is very meaningful, since Russian-Myanmar relations are promoted now and media cooperation should develop at the same level.”“Our Myanmar friends complain of the dearth of news from Russia, of information deprivation. I am confident that this agreement will help us to fill this gap. For our part, we always sought to boost the news flow from countries that are of strategic importance for Russia, including Myanmar,” Vasily Pushkov said.The agreement with the Global New Light of Myanmar is the second cooperation instrument signed by Sputnik with a Myanmar media outlet. In 2022, it signed a memorandum with the Myawaddy TV Channel at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

