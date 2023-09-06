https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/ukraine-defense-minister-resigns-brics-shifts-global-power-biden-impeachment-1113143183.html

Ukraine Defense Minister Resigns; BRICS Shifts Global Power; Biden Impeachment

Supreme Court decisions during the Trump impeachment may have a significant impact on the House inquiry into President Biden's business activities.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine has failed to achieve its goals in its counter-offensive according to Russian leadership. Mark Sleboda says that it is self-evident that the Kiev regime did not meet its stated goals because they were unable to sever Russia's land bridge to Crimea and reach the Sea of Azov.Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss BRICS. Dr. Wolff argues that the real left is not the caricature that has been created by the West. He also outlines the flaws in the US version of "the left." Dr. Wolff says that we are living through a historic change in the world economy. The United States is no longer the dominant player that it has been for the last 75 years and the US empire is no longer running the world. He says that BRICS is important because its GDP is larger than that of the G7.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Gabon's new leader has been sworn in as head of state. Dr. Horne says that analysts should draw distinctions between the various regime changes in West Africa. He says that, unlike Niger and Mali, there are rumors in Africa that the new regime in Gabon may be uncomfortably related to the former leaders.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss Bidengate. An impeachment inquiry is looming for President Biden. Steve Poikonen says that the United States is ruled by an international oligarchy. He says that the GOP is reticent to further the investigation because the roots of the criminal activities go far too deep into the system.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) are trying to regain lost territories as clashes between US-backed fighters and the local populations intensify. Laith Marouf says that The Arab tribes in the area have been clashing with the SDF which is controlled by the Kurdish forces. This has put the Americans into a tough position because it isolates their two main bases.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China amid the visit of the US commerce secretary.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the G20 and foreign policy. The G20 is the last waltz of the US empire and its vassals as the Eurasian-led coalition moves on the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Caleb Maupin says that efforts by the United States to polarize the world against Russia and China have blown up its face. He also says Russia and China have invested in poor nations around the world and offered an attractive alternative to the US empire.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The talk of a potential plea deal for Julian Assange should be viewed with a jaundiced eye. It may be a result of unexpected pushback from Australian politicians and may be used to push the issue past the 2024 election cycle. Misty Winston says that The US does not want to bring Assange to the US due to the issues it would raise during the election cycle.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

