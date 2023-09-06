https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/us-court-hands-proud-boys-leader-22-year-prison-sentence-over-jan-6-capitol-breach--1113146467.html

US Court Hands Proud Boys Leader 22-Year Prison Sentence Over Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Enrique Tarrio, who has been behind bars since his arrest in 2022, was convicted earlier this year by a Washington, DC jury on multiple charges

Judge Timothy Kelly of the US District Court for the District of Columbia has sentenced Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in helping orchestrate the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, among other offenses.A US broadcaster reported that the sentence is the longest handed down to date in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol unrest. Prosecutors sought a 33-year sentence, while the defense team asked for less than 15 years in prison, the report said.Shortly before the sentence was handed down, 39-year-old Tarrio pleaded for leniency, calling the January 6 events a “national embarrassment,” and apologizing to the police officers who defended the Capitol and the lawmakers who fled the building at the time.Prosecutor Conor Mulroe, in turn, said that the Proud Boys leader had a “toxic ability to control others” and was the “leader of this conspiracy” that “targeted our entire system of government.”Tarrio was not present at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, but he was charged alongside other Proud Boys members who were in Washington on that day. Last week, several of them received sentences ranging from ten to 18 years in prison for crimes linked to the January 6 events at the US Capitol.The sentences come as former US President Donald Trump battles criminal charges linked to efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.Capitol BreachOn January 6, 2021, crowds, including scores of Trump supporters, breached the US Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of what the 45th president slammed as "the most corrupt election" in American history. Five people died during the unrest, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers.Trump held a rally on January 6 outside the White House, where he made a pledge to his supporters that he would not allow the election to be "stolen" from him.Taking to Twitter, the 45th US president later urged his supporters "to stay peaceful" and "go home", recording a video address on January 7, 2021, condemning the violence. Trump later faced impeachment proceedings for an unprecedented second time over accusations of "incitement of insurrection", but was then acquitted in the Senate.The House Select Committee’s probe into the January 6 events ended last year with a criminal referral for Trump and a final report claiming that the 45th president intentionally misled and provoked the mob as part of an effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, allegations that the ex-POTUS vehemently rejected.

