https://sputnikglobe.com/20230806/trump-says-will-ask-for-change-of-judge-in-capitol-riot-case-move-trial-out-of-washington-1112425320.html

Trump Says Will Ask for Change of Judge in Capitol Riot Case, Move Trial Out of Washington

Trump Says Will Ask for Change of Judge in Capitol Riot Case, Move Trial Out of Washington

Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would seek to change the judge in the January 2021 Capitol breach case and move the trial out of Washington, DC.

2023-08-06T16:17+0000

2023-08-06T16:17+0000

2023-08-06T16:37+0000

americas

donald trump

washington

us

2024 us presidential election

us capitol

election fraud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102447/65/1024476554_0:0:4761:2678_1920x0_80_0_0_c5605ad5feeee8229930e5dd79e12f3c.jpg

In an email sent to supporters on Wednesday, Trump said he now faces up to 561 years in prison following the release of a new indictment against him in connection with his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election."THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE "ASSIGNED" TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C.," Trump said on Truth Social. Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer, John Lauro, said that ex-POTUS will under no circumstances make a deal with prosecutors on charges related to the January 2021 events."No," he told an American broadcaster when asked if there was a condition under which Trump would agree to a deal with prosecutors on charges related to the storming of the Capitol.Noting that there are "so many holes" in the prosecution's case, Lauro reiterated his intention to seek a change of venue in the case, suggesting a court in the state of West Virginia as an "excellent venue."On Thursday, the former president pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump is facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.The US presidential election is scheduled for November 2024. Trump announced in November 2022 that he was entering the race for the presidency. Biden also officially announced in April that he was going for a second term. Should he be re-elected, he will be 82 years old at the start of his second term.The US Congress has launched several investigations into alleged influence peddling and criminal activity by the Biden family, as well as the alleged weaponization of the federal government and justice system to their benefit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/new-trump-charges-politically-motivated-and-undermine-us-institutions-1112404009.html

americas

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump criminal charges, trump seeks change of judge, capitol riot, capitol storming, capiton breach, january 6