https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/venezuelas-army-evicts-over-11000-illegal-miners-from-yapacana-national-park-1113143974.html

Venezuela's Army Evicts Over 11,000 Illegal Miners From Yapacana National Park

Venezuela's Army Evicts Over 11,000 Illegal Miners From Yapacana National Park

The armed forces of Venezuela, as part of the ongoing operation in the Yapacana National Park in the state of Amazonas since July 1, detected and deported over 11,000 miners engaged in illegal extraction of resources.

2023-09-06T03:30+0000

2023-09-06T03:30+0000

2023-09-06T03:29+0000

americas

venezuela

colombia

national park

miners

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101768/01/1017680157_0:242:2048:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_ee45fb93284d6954e245fc05ff09fdb2.jpg

Domingo Hernandez Larez, the strategic operational commander of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela (FANB), said in a Tuesday post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that 11,302 miners who were illegally operating in the park were removed from the grounds.The officer detailed that the "illegal miners have been voluntarily evacuated through the safe Carida - Puerto Ayacucho route, who were arbitrarily occupying areas in the Yapacana National Park harming the environment." Hernandez said Venezuela's territorial planning law obliges all citizens to leave the Yapacana National Park because of the ecological value of the area. He added that the park's "millennia-old soils must not be modified to avoid changes in flora, natural slopes and other factors that could harm the Orinoco Delta, the Ventuari [River] and the plant lungs essential for human survival on the planet." Preserving the protected area of Venezuela's Yapacana National Park was a key objective of FANB's Operation Autana, which began on July 1. The region neighboring Colombia, which is rich in minerals, has, by some estimates, attracted as many as 20,000 illegal miners in recent years, with 3,000 pieces of equipment at their disposal. The issue was aggravated by the involvement of Colombian rebel groups that control some of the mines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/us-may-be-willing-to-make-concessions-to-venezuela-for-sanctions-relief---source-1109937044.html

americas

venezuela

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, yapacana national park, illegal mining, illegal extraction of resources