China Warns of Ukraine-Style Tragedy in Asia; Neo-Nazis March in Support of Biden's Ukraine Policies

A group of Neo-Nazis in Florida calling themselves the "blood tribe" arguing that Joe Biden is the best option for President because he supports their ideological counterparts in Ukraine.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Eastern European nations fear that the US may move to have peace talks with Russia. Mark Sleboda says that Hungary has been against the conflict from the beginning. These nations have had nothing to fear from Russia, but their apartheid moves toward Russian ethnics have created a dynamic in which their irrationality creates instability in the entire region.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy and Asia. A UK Challenger tank, the latest Western wonder weapon, was destroyed in Ukraine. Brian Berletic says that the West is sending wonder weapons to Ukraine that have no chance of turning the tide. He also argues that the US is trying to turn Taiwan into a powder keg similar to Ukraine.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. Former Gabon ruler Ali Bongo was Barack Obama's "man in Africa." Yolian Ogbu says that the leaders of Gabon have long been accused of stealing money from their nation's coffers. President Obama talked about the EU values of protecting democracy while supporting the dynastic regime in Gabon and ignoring the fraud and theft of these exploitative rulers.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss World News. China plans to mediate the Niger crisis. Jon Jeter says that China has had similar success in the Middle East, and the people of Africa have been getting infrastructure and economic benefits from their relationship with the Asian giant. Also, he says that Trump is being put in a good position to win the 2024 election.Human rights activist and author Miko Peled, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has a long history of apartheid policies towards Palestinians. Miko Peled says that Golda Meir was a war criminal who dedicated her life to a brutal regime that killed thousands of Palestinians. He addresses a new movie that pushes the fallacy that she is a hero. He says that there was an unnecessary war as a result of her policies.Rachel Blevins, American independent journalist and RT correspondent, joins us to discuss Ukraine's Nazi movement moving to the US. A group of Neo-Nazis in Florida calling themselves the "blood tribe" arguing that Joe Biden is the best option for President because he supports their ideological counterparts in Ukraine. Rachel Blevins says that the US Congress is skirting various laws to fund Nazis in Ukraine. Also, the mainstream media is working to revamp the image of Nazis in Ukraine.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss youth in the US who are not competent for the military. A large percentage of US youths are unqualified for military service due to drug abuse, mental health issues, and/or physical problems. KJ Noh says that this is indicative of a system that does not work. He says that the system actively oppresses and impoverishes the youth of the US empire, and the US military relies on a poverty draft.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Economic signs point to a US recession. Dr. Tauheed says that President Biden has done nothing to address the economic issues. In particular, he has made no attempt to enact the economic policies that he campaigned on. He says that the economy has been turned over to the Fed, and the Fed only has one tool.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

