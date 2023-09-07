https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/defense-says-will-appeal-verdict-after-klyushin-sentenced-to-9-years-in-us-prison-1113181720.html

Defense Says Will Appeal Verdict After Klyushin Sentenced to 9 Years in US Prison

Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin’s defense will appeal his nine-year sentence delivered by a US court, lawyer Maksim Nemtsev said Thursday.

"We will appeal," Nemtsev told reporters. The lawyer stressed that the defense will aim to reverse the sentence and conviction in their appeal, adding that they will press a venue issue in the appeal.Earlier on Thursday, a US court sentenced Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to nine years in prison on hack-and-trade charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The verdict was announced by US District Court Judge Patti B. Saris. Klyushin did not address the court.Nemtsev emphasized that he asked for a 36-month sentence for his client to include time served in Switzerland and the United States, a Sputnik reporter said.The lawyer stated that his client did not deserve 14 years in prison - a "draconian" sentence being sought by US prosecutors.The judge said that the 3-year sentence would "diminish the seriousness" of the crimes Klyushin allegedly committed, citing their "sophisticated geography."However, Saris did mention mitigating factors, including that Klyushin is a first time offender and that the convict has participated in charities and helped individual neighbors.The court thus sentenced Klyushin to nine years in prison with no supervised release. Klyushin will be deported once released from prison.Decision on restitution will be deferred until December 5, 2023.The defense and prosecution should file their positions by mid-October.Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.In February this year, the Russian citizen was convicted by a federal jury on charges of conspiracy to obtain unauthorized access to computers, wire fraud and securities fraud. He pleaded not guilty.

