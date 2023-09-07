International
Iran to Construct 1st Space Navigation Satellite
Iran to Construct 1st Space Navigation Satellite
The Iranian Space Research Center is planning to hold a public tender for the construction of its first space navigation satellite, the country's space agency said on Thursday.
"As a means of supporting the private sector, the Iranian Space Research Center is planning to hold a public tender for the development, construction and launch into orbit of Research Satellite-1. [The satellite] will be used for research purposes in the field of space navigation," the Iranian government quoted the agency's statement as saying on Telegram. In late August, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said Tehran was actively engaged in satellite development and planned to conduct two or three launches this year. Before that, Amir Rastegari, the CEO of the defense ministry-affiliated Iran Electronics Industries, said that Iran would launch a homemade Earth observation satellite, called Tolou-3 (Dawn-3), by the end of the year.
13:17 GMT 07.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / STR/VAHIDREZA ALAIIranian flag fluttering in front of Iran's Safir Omid rocket, which is capable of carrying a satellite into orbit, before it's launch in a space station at an undisclosed location in the Islamic republic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian Space Research Center is planning to hold a public tender for the construction of its first space navigation satellite, the country's space agency said on Thursday.
"As a means of supporting the private sector, the Iranian Space Research Center is planning to hold a public tender for the development, construction and launch into orbit of Research Satellite-1. [The satellite] will be used for research purposes in the field of space navigation," the Iranian government quoted the agency's statement as saying on Telegram.
In late August, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said Tehran was actively engaged in satellite development and planned to conduct two or three launches this year. Before that, Amir Rastegari, the CEO of the defense ministry-affiliated Iran Electronics Industries, said that Iran would launch a homemade Earth observation satellite, called Tolou-3 (Dawn-3), by the end of the year.
