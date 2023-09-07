https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/iran-to-construct-1st-space-navigation-satellite-1113177392.html

Iran to Construct 1st Space Navigation Satellite

Iran to Construct 1st Space Navigation Satellite

The Iranian Space Research Center is planning to hold a public tender for the construction of its first space navigation satellite, the country's space agency said on Thursday.

2023-09-07T13:17+0000

2023-09-07T13:17+0000

2023-09-07T13:17+0000

beyond politics

iran

space

space exploration

space mission

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101776/76/1017767668_0:38:2500:1444_1920x0_80_0_0_501d55a7f82d2599581fe7662ea642d5.jpg

"As a means of supporting the private sector, the Iranian Space Research Center is planning to hold a public tender for the development, construction and launch into orbit of Research Satellite-1. [The satellite] will be used for research purposes in the field of space navigation," the Iranian government quoted the agency's statement as saying on Telegram. In late August, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said Tehran was actively engaged in satellite development and planned to conduct two or three launches this year. Before that, Amir Rastegari, the CEO of the defense ministry-affiliated Iran Electronics Industries, said that Iran would launch a homemade Earth observation satellite, called Tolou-3 (Dawn-3), by the end of the year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/brics-nations-must-create-space-exploration-consortium---modi-1112814677.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran in space, iranian space program, iranian space agency, iran satellite