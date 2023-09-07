https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/polands-defense-spending-quadruples-to-36bln-since-2015-1113177954.html

Poland's Defense Spending Quadruples to $36Bln Since 2015

Poland's Defense Spending Quadruples to $36Bln Since 2015

Poland's defense spending has quadrupled to 155 billion zlotys ($36 billion) since 2015, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

2023-09-07T13:52+0000

2023-09-07T13:52+0000

2023-09-07T13:52+0000

military

poland

nato

military spending

mateusz morawiecki

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112624106_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac50178c751fe7ccc305b4dbae746f0.jpg

"Improving the system of public finances allows us to spend enormous amounts of money on the military. Just to compare 2015 and 2024, in 2015, we spent 37 billion zlotys, while in 2024, we will spend over 150 billion, that is, about 155 billion zlotys. This is an increase of about four times, or by 400%," Morawiecki told reporters. Poland has recently purchased large quantities of arms and military equipment from domestic and foreign defense companies, mainly from the United States and South Korea. The weapons purchased include aircraft and helicopters, rocket and cannon artillery systems, air and missile defense systems, drones, small arms and a wide range of ammunition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/who-are-natos-biggest-spenders-and-how-much-bang-do-they-get-for-their-bucks-1111627337.html

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

poland, military spending, defense spending, poland militarism