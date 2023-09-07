International
Poland's Defense Spending Quadruples to $36Bln Since 2015
Poland's defense spending has quadrupled to 155 billion zlotys ($36 billion) since 2015, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
"Improving the system of public finances allows us to spend enormous amounts of money on the military. Just to compare 2015 and 2024, in 2015, we spent 37 billion zlotys, while in 2024, we will spend over 150 billion, that is, about 155 billion zlotys. This is an increase of about four times, or by 400%," Morawiecki told reporters. Poland has recently purchased large quantities of arms and military equipment from domestic and foreign defense companies, mainly from the United States and South Korea. The weapons purchased include aircraft and helicopters, rocket and cannon artillery systems, air and missile defense systems, drones, small arms and a wide range of ammunition.
poland
13:52 GMT 07.09.2023
US-made Abrams tanks purchased by Poland take part in a massive military parade to celebrate the Polish Army Day in Warsaw. August 15, 2023.
