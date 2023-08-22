https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/eu-will-eventually-pay-for-polands-purchase-of-us-weapons-1112797627.html

EU Will Eventually Pay for Poland's Purchase of US Weapons

Poland has moved to drastically increase its military spending in the past months, actively procuring weapons for its own armed forces from countries such as...

Washington approved the sale of 96 Apache attack helicopters to Poland this week in a deal worth $12 billion.The development comes as Poland has already signed contracts to purchase large numbers of tanks, self-propelled howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems and fighter aircraft from South Korea, not to mention M1 Abrams tanks from the United States.Commenting on Warsaw’s acquisition of the US attack helicopters, Russian military analyst Alexander Mikhailov suggested that Poland’s intent was to upgrade its military capabilities primarily with US-made weapons in order to curry favor with the White House.“Poland essentially wants to be the US’ ‘second right hand' in the European area, primarily in Eastern Europe,” Mikhailov said, pointing out that the role of the US’ “original right hand” in Europe has been, and always will be, played by Britain.According to the analyst, the types of American weapons Poland wants to purchase serve, in a way, as a sign of the United States’ favor, since Washington sells them “not to everyone, but only to the most loyal states.”Regarding the lump sum of money Warsaw would have to fork over to the US for the Apache helicopters, Mikhailov remarked that such deals with the United States usually include not just the weapons themselves but also the cost of training the pilots who would operate them and engineers who would service them, as well as the tech support.He also observed that Poland is going to pay for the US weapons “with the money it will then wheedle out from the European Union.”Thus, the United States will be spurring on the EU who in turn will incentivize Poland as a buffer state that would oppose the so-called “Russian menace,” Mikhailov surmised.Following the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict last year, Poland moved to beef up its military while simultaneously massing troops on the borders of its neighbors. The massive military parade in Warsaw earlier this month was described by some observers as a symptom of its “imperial revanchism.”Russian officials have also warned that Poland may be planning to seize a portion of Ukraine’s territory amid the conflict the latter country is currently embroiled in.

poland

