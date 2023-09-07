International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/russian-air-defenses-down-ukraine-drones-over-moscow-region-rostov-on-don-city-1113165158.html
Russian Air Defenses Down Ukraine Drones Over Moscow, Bryansk Regions & Rostov-on-Don City
Russian Air Defenses Down Ukraine Drones Over Moscow, Bryansk Regions & Rostov-on-Don City
Air defense forces in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don destroyed two drones overnight that subsequently damaged vehicles and injured one person as a result, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev clarified early Thursday.
2023-09-07T02:06+0000
2023-09-07T03:11+0000
russia
sergei sobyanin
moscow
russia
rostov-on-don
moscow region
drone strike
foiled attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110789289_0:109:2782:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_3e1f8e3349a8e66dc226ae838b8f1d93.jpg
"According to the clarified information, air defense systems have shot down two UAVs; one fell outside the city in the western part of Rostov-on-Don, the second - in the center, in the area of Pushkinskaya Street, 42," Golubev said on Telegram.The governor said later on Thursday that several vehicles, as well as the facades and windows of three buildings, were damaged in the incident. He specified that the injured person sought medical assistance with cut wounds to his legs but refused hospitalization.Moments earlier, initial reports indicated that just one unmanned aerial vehicle had been struck down by air defense systems, with Golubev saying the incident broke out at about 3 a.m. Moscow Time.Elsewhere in Russia, air defenses also struck down an unmanned aerial vehicle overnight over the Ramensky district of the Moscow region, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early Thursday.Not long after, another drone attack was foiled in Russia's Bryansk region, with Russian troops downing the UAV over the Bryansky district, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said early Thursday."Tonight, an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to carry out a terrorist attack using a UAV was foiled. Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansky district. There were no casualties or damage," Bogomaz said on Telegram, adding that emergency services were working on site.The latest comes after Russian forces thwarted a drone attack by Ukraine over the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region, one of a multitude of strikes carried out in the wake of Kiev's failed counteroffensive. Insiders have stated the effort has not meaningful military goal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/kievs-attempt-to-attack-crimea-and-rostov-region-impossible-without-help-from-us---moscow-1111796232.html
moscow
russia
moscow region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110789289_51:0:2782:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_195c260dcc821ca883035b02e874415f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defenses, ukraine, rostov-on-don, moscow region, foiled drone attack,
russian air defenses, ukraine, rostov-on-don, moscow region, foiled drone attack,

Russian Air Defenses Down Ukraine Drones Over Moscow, Bryansk Regions & Rostov-on-Don City

02:06 GMT 07.09.2023 (Updated: 03:11 GMT 07.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabankPolice officers outside a residential building affected by a drone attack on Profsoyuznaya Street in Moscow.
Police officers outside a residential building affected by a drone attack on Profsoyuznaya Street in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air defense forces in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don destroyed two drones overnight, one crashed outside the city and another one in the city center, damaging vehicles and injuring one person as a result, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev clarified early Thursday.
"According to the clarified information, air defense systems have shot down two UAVs; one fell outside the city in the western part of Rostov-on-Don, the second - in the center, in the area of Pushkinskaya Street, 42," Golubev said on Telegram.
The governor said later on Thursday that several vehicles, as well as the facades and windows of three buildings, were damaged in the incident. He specified that the injured person sought medical assistance with cut wounds to his legs but refused hospitalization.
Moments earlier, initial reports indicated that just one unmanned aerial vehicle had been struck down by air defense systems, with Golubev saying the incident broke out at about 3 a.m. Moscow Time.
A cargo ship blocks a passage under the arch of the Crimean bridge over Kerch Strait in Russia, November 25, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
Russia
Kiev’s Attempt to Attack Crimea and Rostov Region Impossible Without Help From US - Moscow
10 July, 17:23 GMT
Elsewhere in Russia, air defenses also struck down an unmanned aerial vehicle overnight over the Ramensky district of the Moscow region, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early Thursday.
"This night, an attempted drone attack on Moscow was foiled by air defense forces in the Ramensky district. According to preliminary information, there are no damage or casualties at the site of the falling debris. Emergency services are working on the site," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
Not long after, another drone attack was foiled in Russia's Bryansk region, with Russian troops downing the UAV over the Bryansky district, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said early Thursday.
"Tonight, an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to carry out a terrorist attack using a UAV was foiled. Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansky district. There were no casualties or damage," Bogomaz said on Telegram, adding that emergency services were working on site.
The latest comes after Russian forces thwarted a drone attack by Ukraine over the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region, one of a multitude of strikes carried out in the wake of Kiev's failed counteroffensive. Insiders have stated the effort has not meaningful military goal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала