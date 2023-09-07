https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/russian-air-defenses-down-ukraine-drones-over-moscow-region-rostov-on-don-city-1113165158.html

Russian Air Defenses Down Ukraine Drones Over Moscow, Bryansk Regions & Rostov-on-Don City

Russian Air Defenses Down Ukraine Drones Over Moscow, Bryansk Regions & Rostov-on-Don City

Air defense forces in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don destroyed two drones overnight that subsequently damaged vehicles and injured one person as a result, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev clarified early Thursday.

2023-09-07T02:06+0000

2023-09-07T02:06+0000

2023-09-07T03:11+0000

russia

sergei sobyanin

moscow

russia

rostov-on-don

moscow region

drone strike

foiled attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110789289_0:109:2782:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_3e1f8e3349a8e66dc226ae838b8f1d93.jpg

"According to the clarified information, air defense systems have shot down two UAVs; one fell outside the city in the western part of Rostov-on-Don, the second - in the center, in the area of Pushkinskaya Street, 42," Golubev said on Telegram.The governor said later on Thursday that several vehicles, as well as the facades and windows of three buildings, were damaged in the incident. He specified that the injured person sought medical assistance with cut wounds to his legs but refused hospitalization.Moments earlier, initial reports indicated that just one unmanned aerial vehicle had been struck down by air defense systems, with Golubev saying the incident broke out at about 3 a.m. Moscow Time.Elsewhere in Russia, air defenses also struck down an unmanned aerial vehicle overnight over the Ramensky district of the Moscow region, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early Thursday.Not long after, another drone attack was foiled in Russia's Bryansk region, with Russian troops downing the UAV over the Bryansky district, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said early Thursday."Tonight, an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to carry out a terrorist attack using a UAV was foiled. Forces of the Russian Defense Ministry destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansky district. There were no casualties or damage," Bogomaz said on Telegram, adding that emergency services were working on site.The latest comes after Russian forces thwarted a drone attack by Ukraine over the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region, one of a multitude of strikes carried out in the wake of Kiev's failed counteroffensive. Insiders have stated the effort has not meaningful military goal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/kievs-attempt-to-attack-crimea-and-rostov-region-impossible-without-help-from-us---moscow-1111796232.html

moscow

russia

moscow region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defenses, ukraine, rostov-on-don, moscow region, foiled drone attack,