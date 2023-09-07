Ukraine Loses Over 320 Military in Donetsk Region in Past Day

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/ukraine-loses-over-320-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1113176996.html
Ukraine has lost more than 320 military both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
13:00 GMT 07.09.2023 (Updated: 13:03 GMT 07.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 320 military both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the past day, the Russian armed forces have repelled 14 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye direction, nine attacks in the Donetsk direction, four attacks in the Kupyansk direction and one attack each in the Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions.
"The enemy lost more than 320 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, 12 vehicles, self-propelled artillery mounts — Polish-made Krab
and Gvozdika, two D-30 howitzers and one D-20 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost up to 180 military in the South Donetsk direction and up to 110 military in the Zaporozhye direction, the ministry added.